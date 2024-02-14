SchooLinks chosen to Power Central Ohio Talent Network

Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SchooLinks - the leading modern college, and career readiness platform - is excited to announce its backing of the creation of Central Ohio Talent Network, run by the Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio. This initiative is aimed to solve challenges around the adoption and accessibility of learning and employment records (LERs).





The Central Ohio Talent Network will leverage SchooLinks’ work-based learning solution to power new modes of early career talent and employer matching at scale via LERs. There are 3 objectives of the talent network:

Broaden access to opportunities - internships, apprenticeships, part-time, and full-time jobs - for students

Enable students to better market themselves to potential employers by showing off their innate skills

Reduce logistical costs for employers by streamlining the matching of opportunities with applications.