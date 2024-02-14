Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Aristocrat Technologies Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. and its affiliates announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack in late May 2023, that impacted the personal information of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ Social Security numbers, national identifiers, government-issued identification numbers, and/or dates of birth, among other types of information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Aristocrat Technologies, Inc., you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

