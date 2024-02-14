neuro42 Receives FDA Clearance on Portable and Compact Brain MRI Scanner for Point of Care Imaging

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neuro42, Inc. (“neuro42” or the “Company”), a medical technology Company leading the innovation of MRI and robotics for brain related diagnosis and treatment, today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its portable diagnostic MRI scanner. neuro42’s MRI System eliminates the need to transport a patient to an imaging suite, enabling timely diagnosis and improving treatment outcomes for patients with critical neurological conditions.



“We are thrilled to announce the FDA clearance of our bedside MRI product,” said Abhita Batra, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42. “Our team has been focused on making a difference in patient care, and now we can finally arm healthcare providers with a valuable tool to improve accessibility to neuroimaging.”

The Company aims to expand accessibility to MRIs and streamline the diagnostic process with actionable imaging in time sensitive environments, particularly for patients that are unable to undergo conventional MRI scans. This neuro42 MRI will be launched in the United States market later this year.

“This FDA clearance represents a significant milestone in neuro42’s growth, as we continue to drive innovation in medical imaging. We are committed to advancing the field of neuroimaging and addressing the evolving needs of providers and patients,” Abhita Batra added. The Company continues to innovate in the neurosurgical imaging arena with its robot integrated interventional MRI for surgical guidance.

neuro42, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image guided interventions of the brain. Founded by a team of successful entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators, neuro42 is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI and robotic platform that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis and interventions of neurological diseases. Backed by over 40 patents, neuro42’s platform is poised to enhance patient and physician experience with its novel, easy-to-use and portable configuration. To learn more about neuro42, visit neuro42.ai.

