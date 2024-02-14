Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a business update.



Conference Call & Webcast

Wednesday, February 28th @ 4:30 PM ET

Domestic: 1-888-886 -7786 International: 1-416-764-8658

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.

Call me™: https://emportal.ink/4b1VA4m

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1654486&tp_key=c6464b9272

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in a Phase 1 clinical study for CRN04894 a first-in-class, investigational, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease and. All of the Company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, diabetes and obesity.

Media:

Natalie Badillo

Head of Corporate Communications

nbadillo@crinetics.com

(858) 450-6464

Investors:

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2577