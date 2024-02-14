Celularity’s Tri-layer Decellularized, Dehydrated Human Amniotic Membrane Product Investigated as a Carrier of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Derived-Limbal Stem Cells in the Treatment of Severe Ocular Surface Disease

-Highlights potential uses of Celularity biomaterials in regenerative medicine applications that combine stem cells and biomaterial scaffolds for use in constructing tissues and for cell delivery



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”) a biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, today announced that its abstract “Tri-layer decellularized, dehydrated human amniotic membrane supports proliferation and stemness of limbal stem cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells” has been accepted as a poster presentation at WBC 2024, the 12th World Biomaterials Congress which will be held on 26-31 May 2024 in Daegu, Republic of Korea, and hosted by the Korean Society for Biomaterials (KSBM). The theme of WBC 2024 is “Convergence in Biomaterials: a vision for the future of healthcare.”

The study described in the poster presentation investigated Celularity’s tri-layer decellularized, dehydrated human amniotic membrane technology product as a carrier of induced pluripotent stem cell derived-limbal stem cells (iPSC-LSC) which were investigated for the treatment of limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD). LSCD is a debilitating ocular surface disorder that occurs due to loss or dysfunction of limbal stem cells (LSCs) that are vital for the re-population of the corneal epithelium and to the barrier function of the limbus. Limbal Stem Cell (LSC) transplant is a recognized method to restore the ocular surface in advanced stem cell deficient corneas.

Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Celularity Chairman, CEO and Founder, noted, “LSCD is characterized by cellular invasion onto the cornea by conjunctival epithelium, leading to impaired epithelial wound healing and resulting in chronic ocular surface inflammation, neovascularization, and eventually opacification. The causes of LSCD include trauma and contact lens wear as well as infection and inflammation and this represents a significant clinical opportunity for Celularity’s regenerative medicine technologies.” According to data published by Delve Insight, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of LSCD.

Anna Gosiewska, PhD., Vice President of Research and Development for Degenerative Diseases, leading Celularity’s development of advanced biomaterials and cell technologies, stated, “The investigation into the integration of placental biomaterials into regenerative cellular medicine protocols may enhance the efficacy of stem cell therapies expanding the scope of potential applications, from treating degenerative diseases to repairing damaged tissues and organs. As our research continues to explore the remarkable capabilities of placental biomaterials combined with cell-based technologies, we believe we can accelerate the translation of discoveries from the laboratory to the clinic, bringing our innovative solutions to patients.”

The Gluck Tissue Engineering Laboratory is part of the Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University and is focused on understanding how the microenvironment contributes to stem cell differentiation and function. Its Tissue Engineering Lab Team is particularly interested in corneal tissue engineering, focusing primarily on ocular surface regeneration. As noted by Dr Jessica M. Gluck, Principal Investigator of the Gluck Lab, “Working with Celularity provides a collaborative effort of moving ocular regenerative medicine closer to the clinic.”

The study described in the poster presentation concluded that tri-layer decellularized, dehydrated human amniotic membranes have the potential to be a viable carrier for iPSC-LSCs for the treatment of LSCD and other ocular surface disorders. The off-the-shelf availability of existing commercial tri-layer decellularized, dehydrated human amniotic membrane products, in combination with iPSC-LSCs, may improve patient access to LSCD treatment and the therapeutic management of LSCD.

The abstract authors are Nasif Mahmood (principal author), Daxian Zha, Dr. Brain C. Gilger, and Dr. Jessica M. Gluck, all of North Carolina State University; and Dr. Anna Gosiewska, Dr. Stephen A. Brigido, Dr. Robert J. Hariri, all of Celularity.

