Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



“2023 was a year of execution for MRD and strategic evolution for IM. The MRD business ended the year with 53% growth in clonoSEQ tests delivered and IM achieved key target and drug discovery milestones in cancer and autoimmune disorders,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “2024 is off to a strong start. As momentum continues to build in both MRD and IM, we look forward to maximizing the value of each of these distinct opportunities for our patients and shareholders.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 was $45.8 million and $170.3 million, respectively. The MRD business, which contributed over 60% of revenue, grew 9% and 18% over the corresponding periods. This growth was more than offset by an expected reduction in GNE amortization in the IM business.

clonoSEQ test volume increased 49% to 15,680 tests delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter 2022 and ended the year with 56,496 tests delivered, up 53% versus 2022.

Signed partnership with Flatiron Health™, a leading provider of EHR software and services for community oncology, to integrate the clonoSEQ® Assay into Flatiron’s OncoEMR™ system.

IND secured for the first cell therapy product candidate; built regulated process workflow for the fully personalized cell therapy program.

Strategic review continues with the goal of maximizing the value of the MRD and Immune Medicine businesses.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $45.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, representing a 17% decrease from the fourth quarter in the prior year. MRD revenue was $30.8 million for the quarter, representing a 9% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year. Immune Medicine revenue was $15.0 million for the quarter, representing a 45% decrease from the fourth quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses, which include a $25.4 million lease impairment charge, were $116.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $94.4 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, representing an increase of 24%. Excluding the impact of the lease impairment charge, operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 3% compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year. Interest and other income, net was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Interest expense from our revenue interest purchase agreement was $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Net loss was $69.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $40.2 million for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $24.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $19.6 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $170.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, representing an 8% decrease from the prior year. MRD revenue was $102.7 million in 2023, representing an 18% increase from the prior year. Immune Medicine revenue was $67.5 million in 2023, representing a 31% decrease from 2022.

Operating expenses for 2023, which include a $25.4 million lease impairment charge, were $397.3 million, compared to $385.5 million for 2022, representing an increase of 3%. Excluding the impact of the lease impairment charge, operating expenses for 2023 decreased 4% compared to the prior year. Interest and other income, net was $15.5 million in 2023, compared to $4.1 million in 2022. Interest expense from our revenue interest purchase agreement was $13.8 million in 2023, compared to $4.2 million in 2022.

Net loss was $225.3 million in 2023, compared to $200.4 million in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $116.4 million for 2023, compared to a loss of $121.6 million in the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $346.4 million as of December 31, 2023.

2024 Financial Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies expects full year revenue for the MRD business to be between $130 million and $140 million. No revenue guidance is provided for the Immune Medicine business.

We expect full year operating expenses, including cost of revenue, to be between $360 million and $370 million.

Management will provide further details on the outlook during the conference call.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 45,784 $ 55,198 $ 170,276 $ 185,308 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 19,616 16,589 75,553 57,909 Research and development 28,746 31,222 122,117 141,756 Sales and marketing 21,906 23,716 88,579 95,603 General and administrative 20,726 22,428 83,934 88,527 Amortization of intangible assets 429 429 1,699 1,699 Impairment of right-of-use and related long-lived assets 25,429 — 25,429 — Total operating expenses 116,852 94,384 397,311 385,494 Loss from operations (71,068 ) (39,186 ) (227,035 ) (200,186 ) Interest and other income, net 4,613 2,602 15,531 4,056 Interest expense (3,012 ) (3,585 ) (13,800 ) (4,238 ) Net loss (69,467 ) (40,169 ) (225,304 ) (200,368 ) Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 26 41 54 177 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ (69,441 ) $ (40,128 ) $ (225,250 ) $ (200,191 ) Net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (1.56 ) $ (1.40 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted 144,900,669 143,054,722 144,383,294 142,515,917





Adaptive Biotechnologies

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,064 $ 90,030 Short-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $281,122 and $412,282, respectively) 281,337 408,166 Accounts receivable, net 37,969 40,057 Inventory 14,448 14,453 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,370 9,440 Total current assets 410,188 562,146 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 68,227 83,447 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,096 80,763 Restricted cash 2,932 2,398 Intangible assets, net 5,128 6,827 Goodwill 118,972 118,972 Other assets 3,591 2,064 Total assets $ 661,134 $ 856,617 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,719 $ 8,084 Accrued liabilities 8,597 12,424 Accrued compensation and benefits 13,685 15,935 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,384 9,230 Current portion of deferred revenue 48,630 64,115 Total current liabilities 88,015 109,788 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 89,388 98,772 Deferred revenue, less current portion 44,793 58,599 Revenue interest liability, net 130,660 125,360 Total liabilities 352,856 392,519 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and 2022; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 — — Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and 2022; 145,082,271 and 143,105,002 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 1,452,502 1,387,349 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 215 (4,116 ) Accumulated deficit (1,144,332 ) (919,082 ) Total Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shareholders’ equity 308,399 464,165 Noncontrolling interest (121 ) (67 ) Total shareholders’ equity 308,278 464,098 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 661,134 $ 856,617



Adjusted EBITDA

The following table sets forth a reconciliation between our Adjusted EBITDA and net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):