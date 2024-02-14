NurExone Launches Licensing Efforts for ExoTherapy Platform

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a biopharmaceutical company, announced today the commencement of efforts to license its proprietary ExoTherapy platform for creating nanodrugs by loading therapeutic molecular cargo into exosomes. Exosomes, which have a natural affinity for inflamed tissues, deliver loaded therapeutic cargo to inflamed tissues or cells, creating a healing environment. Therapeutic cargo to be delivered is expected to include different types of small molecules including miRNA, siRNA, mRNA, lncRNA, peptides or even synthetic drugs.



The Company’s ExoTherapy platform for exosome-based therapy production includes: (i) large-scale exosome production using the Company’s dedicated bioreactor, (ii) synthesis of therapeutic cargo and (iii) processes to load the therapeutic cargo, creating nanodrugs. Scientific results and initiatives have demonstrated efficiency of the Company’s large-scale production process, its effectiveness of the Company’s proprietary small-interfering RNA (“siRNA”) sequences as therapeutic cargo and the technology for loading therapeutic cargo into exosomes. The Company’s proprietary loading technology is described in a recently published PCT application entitled "Compositions and Methods for Loading Extracellular Vesicles", WO/2023/233395.

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone, commented, “Exosomes have the potential to be the ultimate drug delivery system. A particularly essential component of being able to use exosomes is developing an efficient and simple process to load them with therapeutic active ingredients. Our team of researchers has innovated a proprietary technology for this purpose, for which we have also applied for a patent. ExoPTEN, for patients with acute spinal cord injuries, is being developed on our platform, and we expect great success through licensing our technology for other indications!”.

According to Dr. Bat Ami Gotliv, the Company’s intellectual property consultant, “The latest application discloses and claims novel compositions and methods for loading extracellular vesicles with active molecules conjugated to hydrophilic compounds such as carbohydrates or derivatives thereof. This platform assists in enriching EVs and specifically exosomes with active molecules, and therefore EVs with high concentrations of active molecules are obtained. The exosomes carry their selected chemical content inside cells, and can serve as an excellent drug delivery tool for drugs that need to penetrate cells’ membrane and accumulate intracellularly”.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor and sensory functions in up to 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA with first-in-human expected in 2025. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

