Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Materials Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electronic Materials Market was valued at USD 65.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.4% through 2028.
These materials, essential building blocks of electronic components, encompass semiconductors, conductive polymers, dielectric materials, and substrates. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and IoT applications has significantly fueled the demand for these materials.
Moreover, emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles are contributing to the market's expansion. The ever-increasing need for miniaturization and high-performance electronic products is propelling research and development efforts, enhancing the quality and functionality of electronic materials.
Additionally, environmental concerns are driving the development of eco-friendly materials, further shaping the market landscape. Major players are investing in research and collaborations to innovate and meet the evolving demands of the electronics industry, thereby ensuring the market's continuous growth. As a result, the Global Electronic Materials Market is poised for significant expansion, offering lucrative opportunities for businesses in the electronic materials sector.
Key Market Drivers
- Rapid Technological Advancements
- Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles
- Emerging Applications in Healthcare
- Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Systems
- Integration in Smart Home and IoT Applications
Key Market Challenges
- Quality Control and Counterfeit Products
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Environmental Sustainability
- Technological Obsolescence
- Intellectual Property Protection
Key Market Trends
- Advancements in Semiconductor Materials
- Emerging Applications in Renewable Energy
- Rise of Internet of Things (IoT)
- Increasing Emphasis on Miniaturization
- Expansion of Online Distribution Channels
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Electronic Materials Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Electronic Materials Market, By Application:
- Silicon Wafers
- PCB Laminates
- Specialty Gases
- Wet Chemicals
- Photoresist Chemicals
- Others
Electronic Materials Market, By End-Use:
- Semiconductors {Integrated Circuits and Printed Circuit Boards}
- Others
Electronic Materials Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Belgium
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- Peru
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
- Israel
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Electronic Materials Market.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Dow Inc.
- BASF SE
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- JSR Corporation
- Tokyo Electron Limited
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Covestro AG
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Wacker Chemie AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d32sf3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment