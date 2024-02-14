Dundee Precious Metals Appoints Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Iliya Garkov as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



“Iliya has an impressive track record of delivering strong results, transforming assets into world-class mining operations and developing strong relationships with stakeholders. His experience, technical expertise and leadership will enhance our organization as we look ahead to the future operational requirements of our organic growth pipeline,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Precious Metals.

Iliya Garkov has over three decades of international mining experience in Bulgaria, Australia and Armenia, and first joined DPM in 2003 when the Company acquired its assets in Bulgaria. During this time, he has held a number of leadership roles within the Company, most recently as Senior Vice President, European Operations. He was a key contributor to the transformation of the Chelopech mine into a world-class mining operation and the successful commissioning and ramp-up of the Ada Tepe mine and has led the Company’s exploration activities in Bulgaria and Serbia.

Mr. Garkov has a PhD in mining engineering from the University of Mining and Geology St. Ivan Rilski in Bulgaria and is a graduate of the London Business School Senior Executive Programme.

DPM also announced that Michael Dorfman, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development, will be leaving the Company at the end of March 2024 to pursue new opportunities. A search process has been initiated for a suitable replacement.

“On behalf of our global team, I would like to thank Michael for his many important contributions to DPM. During his 12 years with the company, Michael has been a critical part of the leadership team, leading our corporate development and growth strategy and elevating our profile with investors as we transformed DPM into a mid-tier producer with a strong pipeline of growth projects and exploration opportunities,” commented David Rae.

“More recently, his team, together with Iliya, have driven an understanding of the potential value of Čoka Rakita that has quickly positioned this high-grade discovery as DPM’s leading organic growth asset. His contributions have positioned us well for future growth and, importantly, have significantly developed our organization’s capacity to assess, acquire and integrate assets, broadening the Company’s readiness for growth within our technical teams. We wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia and Ecuador. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

