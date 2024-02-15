Self-Adhesive Labels Market Estimated to Reach $69.2 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Self-adhesive Labels Market is projected to grow from USD 53.2 billion in 2023 to USD 69.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The self-adhesive labels market is influenced by growing demand from packaging companies. The growth of the packaging industry will have a positive impact on the self-adhesive labels market as consumers give preference to packaged branded food as compared to ones that are sold unbranded. Opportunities arise from growing economies. The markets for self-adhesive labels in developed economies such as North America and Europe have become saturated. However, developing markets such as Brazil, India, and China are in a growth stage.

List of Key Players in Self-Adhesive Labels Market:

CCL Industries (Canada) Avery Dennison Corporation (US) Multi-Color Corporation(US) Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland) Coveris (Austria) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Self-Adhesive Labels Market:

Drivers: Growing urban population. Restraints: Printing directly on packaging surfaces Opportunity: Expansion into emerging markets Challenge: Varying environmental mandates across regions

Key Findings of the Study:

By Nature, permanent labels is expected to be largest segment during the forecast period. By Type, Release liner labels is expected to be largest segment during the forecast period. The flexography is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. By Application, food & beverages account for the largest application during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest market during the forecast period.

Based on nature, the permanent segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Industries such as food & beverages, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, which often require durable and long-lasting labels for product identification and branding, are driving the demand for permanent labels. These labels are designed to adhere securely to surfaces for an extended period, providing a reliable solution for applications where permanence is crucial.

Based on type, the release liner labels is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The release liner provides a protective backing to the adhesive side of the label, facilitating ease of handling, application, and storage. This feature is particularly advantageous in industries with high-speed labeling processes, where the release liner aids in maintaining label integrity and prevents labels from sticking together. The convenience offered by release liner labels contributes to their increased adoption in various manufacturing and packaging applications.

Based on printing technology, the flexography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Flexography is a popular printing technology in the self-adhesive label market due to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to deliver high-quality results. Flexography stands out in its ability to produce crisp and vivid images, a critical factor for labels that play a dual role in conveying information and serving as a branding tool. Its compatibility with various adhesives, further contributes to its widespread adoption in the dynamic and growing self-adhesive label market.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Self-adhesive labels are estimated to experience high demand from the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer durable industries; however, the demand from the food & beverage sector is expected to experience a higher growth rate, mainly because of the growing demand for packaged and branded products, and consumer awareness toward the authenticity of the product.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to an increased demand for consumer goods and packaged products. As a result, industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and retail are flourishing, driving the need for efficient and attractive labeling solutions.

