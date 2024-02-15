INMODE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against InMode Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against InMode Ltd. (“InMode” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INMD) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired InMode common stock between June 4, 2021 and October 12, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 15, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



InMode is a global provider of aesthetic medical devices and technology, including devices purporting to offer body sculpting and other rejuvenation technologies. The Company’s target customers include dermatologists, dentists, obstetricians and gynecologists, and medical spas.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning two topics that are of critical importance to investors: (1) the price at which InMode sells its devices, which reflects the demand for those products; and (2) InMode’s compliance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regulations, including the FDA’s prohibition on off-label marketing of devices and the FDA’s requirements for the reporting of injuries. Specifically, Defendants repeatedly touted the demand for InMode’s devices and told investors that those devices were never sold at a discount. InMode also assured investors that it had “obtained [FDA] clearance for the current treatments for which we offer our products” and that “no third-party claims have been brought against us to date.” As a result of these misrepresentations, the price of InMode common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

According to the complaint, in reality, throughout the Class Period, InMode routinely discounted the prices of its devices and violated FDA regulations by promoting the off-label use of its devices, and by failing to properly report injuries caused by its devices.

The complaint further alleges that the truth began to emerge just before the market closed on February 17, 2023, when an investigative publication revealed that InMode threatened some customers with legal action over complaints made about the Company’s devices and sales tactics. The customers also stated that InMode offered to replace defective products on the condition of signing confidentiality agreements with non-disparagement clauses. However, despite these disclosures, InMode continued to misrepresent the pricing of, and demand for, its products.

Then, on October 12, 2023, before the market opened, InMode lowered its full-year revenue guidance, which the Company blamed on higher interest rates, tighter leasing approval standards, and bottlenecks in loan processing. Later that same day, an investigative publication announced a forthcoming report on InMode, relating to the Company’s statements to investors about pricing flexibility of products and margin consistency. After the close of trading, the publication released a story revealing that InMode significantly discounted the prices of its devices on a routine basis throughout the Class Period. As a result of these disclosures, the price of InMode common stock declined precipitously.

