Virus-like Particles Market is set to Reach US$ 9.80 billion at a CAGR of 7.85% from the forecast period 2023 to 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Virus-like Particles Market is expected to clock US$ 9.80 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period.

The global Virus-Like Particles (VLPs) Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for novel vaccine platforms, advancements in biotechnology, and the emergence of infectious diseases. With a focus on vaccine development and immunotherapy, stakeholders in the healthcare industry are leveraging VLP technology to address key challenges in preventing and controlling viral infections.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/viruslike-particles-market/8493

Virus-like Particles Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 4.96 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 9.80 billion CAGR 7.85% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Source, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Overview:

Virus-Like Particles (VLPs) are self-assembling protein structures that mimic the architecture and surface features of viruses without containing genetic material. These non-infectious particles are produced through recombinant DNA technology, allowing for the expression of viral structural proteins in heterologous systems such as yeast, bacteria, or mammalian cells. VLPs serve as versatile platforms for vaccine development, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications, offering several advantages over traditional vaccine approaches.

Key Market Drivers:

Versatility and Customizability: VLP technology enables the production of customizable vaccine candidates tailored to specific viral targets, including influenza, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and others. The modular nature of VLPs allows for the incorporation of multiple antigens, adjuvants, or epitopes into a single particle, enhancing immunogenicity and broadening vaccine coverage against diverse strains and variants of pathogens.

Enhanced Safety Profile: Unlike live attenuated or inactivated vaccines, VLP-based vaccines do not contain infectious genetic material, eliminating the risk of viral replication or reversion to virulence. This inherent safety profile makes VLPs suitable for use in immunocompromised individuals, pregnant women, and populations with contraindications to conventional vaccines, while minimizing vaccine-associated adverse events.

Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness: VLP production platforms, such as yeast or insect cell expression systems, offer scalability and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional cell culture-based vaccine manufacturing methods. The ability to produce VLPs in large quantities using established bioprocessing techniques facilitates vaccine scale-up, distribution, and accessibility, particularly in resource-limited settings and during public health emergencies.

Competitive Landscape:

The Virus-Like Particles Market features a competitive landscape with key players focusing on product development, strategic partnerships, and regulatory approvals to gain a competitive edge. Companies invest in research and development to optimize VLP vaccine candidates, improve production processes, and expand their product portfolios to address emerging infectious diseases and unmet medical needs.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the Virus-Like Particles Market presents significant opportunities for innovation and growth, challenges such as regulatory requirements, manufacturing complexity, and antigen selection need to be addressed. However, ongoing advancements in biotechnology, structural biology, and immunology offer opportunities to overcome these challenges and unlock the full potential of VLP technology in vaccine development and infectious disease control.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL VIRUS LIKE PARTICLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Vaccines Therapeutics GLOBAL VIRUS LIKE PARTICLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SOURCE Yeast Plant Insect Cell Others GLOBAL VIRUS LIKE PARTICLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Hepatitis Gaucher Disease Cancer/HPV Others

Browse full TOC here

Future Outlook:

The Virus-Like Particles Market is poised for continued growth as researchers and industry stakeholders harness the power of VLP technology to address global health threats and emerging infectious diseases. With a growing emphasis on pandemic preparedness, vaccine equity, and immunotherapy, VLPs offer a promising avenue for developing safe, effective, and broadly protective vaccines against a wide range of viral pathogens.

In conclusion, the Virus-Like Particles Market represents a dynamic and innovative sector in vaccine development and immunology. By leveraging VLP technology, stakeholders can advance the frontiers of preventive medicine, enhance global health security, and improve vaccination coverage worldwide.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8493

Browse other reports:

The global Salmonella treatment market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global scoliosis management market was valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 3.21 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global sterilization indicator tape market was valued at US$ 121 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.8% to reach US$ 169.26 million by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global surgical drill market was valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% to reach US$ 2.04 billion by 2030.

Based on the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Whole exome sequencing market was valued at US$ 1.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.70% to reach US$ 4.80 billion by 2030.

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.