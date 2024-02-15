PGS ASA: Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year 2023 Results

Reassuring Late Sales and Attractive Contract Rates

Highlights Q4 2023

Produced Revenues of $227.3 million, compared to $250.7 million in Q4 2022

Produced EBITDA of $126.7 million, compared to $145.2 million in Q4 2022

Produced EBIT (ex. Impairments and other charges, net) of $33.3 million, compared to $57.7 million in Q4 2022

Revenues and Other Income according to IFRS of $265.1 million, compared to $216.7 million in Q4 2022

Cash flow from operations of $115.8 million, compared to $86.4 million in Q4 2022

Cash and cash equivalents of $177.7 million, compared to $363.8 million in Q4 2022

Gross debt of $778.1 million, compared to $1,051.3 million in Q4 2022

Commenced large offshore wind site characterization survey in the US

Shareholders approved the merger plan with TGS with close to 100% support

After year-end, repaid the Term Loan B and refinanced the Super Senior Loan





“It was reassuring to experience a doubling of Q4 MultiClient late sales, compared to the average of the three first quarters of 2023, which speaks to the value of our well-positioned and geographically diverse MultiClient data library. In Q4 most of our late sales came from Europe and West Africa.

We worked on highly pre-funded MultiClient projects in Brazil and Malaysia in the quarter, and in addition we recorded significant sales from surveys in the processing phase contributing to a strong pre-funding level of 148% of the capitalized MultiClient cash investment.

Profitability of our contract projects in Q4 were at level with the summer season. We are experiencing lower acquisition activity over the winter season. At the same time the value of contract leads continues to grow. In addition, we see increasing opportunities for new MultiClient programs and anticipate a more robust summer season market.



We successfully entered the offshore wind site characterization market in 2023. In Q4 we took another step by commencing a large contract job offshore the US which will continue to late Q2 2024. The recent announcement of a follow-on project in Europe and a growing opportunity basket for more offshore wind work bodes well for our New Energy business.

For the full year 2023 we benefitted from an improving data acquisition market with a high pre-funding level on our MultiClient projects and increasing profitability for contract work. Despite this, revenues declined compared to 2022 owing to unexpected scheduling and operational challenges, and lower than expected MultiClient late sales.

In September we announced our intention to merge with TGS to establish the premier energy data company and in December shareholders of both companies approved the merger with close to 100% support. The process with the Norwegian and UK competition authorities is ongoing and we expect the legal merger process to close in Q2 2024. The combined company will be a complete, fully integrated service provider uniquely positioned to unlock substantial value for shareholders, customers and employees.”

Rune Olav Pedersen,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Outlook

As the global energy transition evolves, PGS expects energy consumption to continue to increase over the longer term with oil and gas being an important part of the energy mix. Offshore reserves will be vital for future energy supply and supports demand for marine seismic services. The seismic market is improving on the back of increased focus on energy security, several years of low investment in new oil and gas supplies, and attractive oil and gas prices.

Offshore energy investments are expected to continue to increase in 2024. The seismic acquisition market benefits from the higher spending level and a limited supply of seismic vessels. PGS New Energy is expected to benefit from an increasing tendering activity for offshore wind site characterization projects.

PGS expects gross cash costs in 2024 to be consistent with the run rate reported for Q4 2023.

Capital expenditures for 2024 is expected to be approximately $125 million, including capex to expand the offshore wind activities and some 2023 streamer capex delayed into 2024.

The order book amounted to $366 million on December 31, 2023. On September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the order book was $437 million and $416 million, respectively.













Consolidated Key Financial Figures

(In millions of US dollars, except per share data)







Quarter ended

December 31,



Year ended

December 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Segment reporting Produced Revenues 227.3 250.7 770.6 817.2 Produced EBITDA 126.7 145.2 436.9 446.7 Produced EBIT ex impairments and other charges, net 33.3 57.7 57.1 108.8 Profit and loss numbers, As Reported Revenues and Other Income 265.1 216.7 721.5 825.1 EBIT ex. impairment and other charges, net 83.3 46.0 103.9 117.1 Net financial items (24.9) (31.2) (102.9) (112.7) Income (loss) before income tax expense 58.2 2.1 (5.5) (6.7) Income tax expense 2.4 (7.0) (9.0) (26.1) Net income (loss) to equity holders 60.6 (4.9) (14.5) (32.8) Basic earnings per share ($ per share) 0.06 (0.01) (0.02) (0.06) Other key numbers Net cash provided by operating activities 115.8 86.4 467.2 371.3 Cash Investment in MultiClient library 37.8 25.0 185.9 106.4 Capital expenditures (whether paid or not) 28.2 10.7 93.5 50.2 Total assets 1,831.9 1,953.3 1,831.9 1,953.3 Cash and cash equivalents 177.7 363.8 177.7 363.8 Net interest-bearing debt 542.0 616.7 542.0 616.7 Net interest-bearing debt, including lease liabilities following IFRS 16 622.8 703.9 622.8 703.9

