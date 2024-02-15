After years of development and unique engineering Ensurge launches world’s first commercial-scale solid-state lithium microbattery

OSLO, Norway, 15 February 2024 -- Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY) (“Ensurge” or the “Company”) today announces that it has successfully manufactured fully functional solid state microbatteries consisting of stacked cells on 10-micron substrates.

“On behalf of the entire Ensurge team, we are proud to be the first to reach this important milestone, which allows us to enter the commercialization phase of the multi-layer microbattery technology.” said Lars Eikeland, CEO at Ensurge.

The Company will immediately start ramping up the manufacturing capacity in order to meet the demand from partners and customers. The Ensurge 10-micron microbattery is expected to transform the battery market for wearables, hearables and connected sensors. Ensurge will grow through licensing of the Company’s technology and manufacturing in its manufacturing plant in San Jose, California.

Ensurge’s microbattery architecture supports best-in-class volumetric energy density and capacity for rechargeable microbatteries. The new packaging technology also results in a significant reduction in package manufacturing steps required. Testing to date shows that Ensurge`s microbattery delivers faster charging, longer cycle life and is safer than other microbatteries. It is also unique in being assembled into products using widely adopted Surface Mount Technology (SMT) processes.

“Our targeted and now achieved capacity has generated an extraordinary level of interest and demand across all sectors of the wearable, hearable and IoT connected device industry. The future potential in our technology roadmap, with a dramatically higher energy density and lower production cost may prove to change the entire landscape for how all electronics are being energized”, Eikeland added.

Ensurge has now resolved all fundamental technical and manufacturing challenges with its first generation of solid-state lithium battery technology, which is a key pillar in the Company’s strategic and financial plan for accessing the additional public and private funding to continue expansion of the world’s first commercial-scale solid-state lithium microbattery manufacturing operation.

The advantages of Ensurge’s battery technology were described in a peer-reviewed perspective paper published by the American Chemical Society in October 2023, and in November 2023 the battery design was a winner in phase one of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Microbattery Design Competition , both of which events previously have been disclosed by the Company on Oslo Børs .

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports, and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The Company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

