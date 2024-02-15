Electronic Filtration Market Size/Share Envisaged To Reach USD 6.51 Billion By 2032, at 7.8% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Electronic Filtration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Air Filters, Gas Filters, Liquid Filters, Others); By Filter Material; By Application; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global electronic filtration market size and share is currently valued at USD 3.31 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 6.51 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 7.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is an Electronic Filter? How Big is Electronic Filtration Market Size & Share?

The term electronic filtration describes the process of filtering or eliminating pollutants from a variety of liquids, including liquid, gas, and air, using electronic devices and systems. It is essential to the seamless operation of procedures that are necessary for the manufacturing of electronic components. These filters are used in many different applications, such as clean room conditions, photolithography, CVD, and PVD, as well as wet etching. These filters ensure the creation of high-quality electronic components by optimizing semiconductor fabrication by eliminating impurities.

Moreover, the various kinds of filtration products contain electronic air filters, which perform by releasing pollen, smoke, dust, and other impurities from the air we breathe; gas filters, which refine gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and natural gas by removing impurities and contaminants; and liquid filters, which remove pollutants and contaminants from liquids such as chemicals, water, and fuels. This is propelling the electronic filtration market growth.

Electronic Filtration Market Key Companies

3M

Camfil

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Entegris

MANN+HUMMEL

Merck KGaA

Mott.

Pall Corporation

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Porvair Filtration Group

Key Highlights

The rising need for semiconductors across a range of end-use industries, the need for ultra-pure water in microelectronics, and improved cleanroom conditions in the semiconductor and microelectronics manufacturing sectors are the main factors propelling the electronic filtration industry.

The electronic filtration market segmentation is mainly based on filter material, product type, end-use industry, application, and region.

North America accounts for a significant market share in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

The Growing Semiconductor Industry: Highly sophisticated production procedures used in the semiconductor industry necessitate cleanroom environments with incredibly low levels of airborne pollutants. The demand for sophisticated air filtration systems to preserve cleanroom conditions and shield delicate semiconductor production processes from contamination is rising in tandem with the expansion of the production of semiconductors to fulfill the rising electronic filtration market demand.

Highly sophisticated production procedures used in the semiconductor industry necessitate cleanroom environments with incredibly low levels of airborne pollutants. The demand for sophisticated air filtration systems to preserve cleanroom conditions and shield delicate semiconductor production processes from contamination is rising in tandem with the expansion of the production of semiconductors to fulfill the rising electronic filtration market demand. Remove Contaminants: The purpose of the filtration systems is to get rid of things like minute particles, chemical pollutants, and trace amounts of gasses that could harm the semiconductor chips' integrity and functionality. A chip's electron flow can be severely disrupted by even a tiny amount of impurities, which can result in malfunctions or decreased performance.

The purpose of the filtration systems is to get rid of things like minute particles, chemical pollutants, and trace amounts of gasses that could harm the semiconductor chips' integrity and functionality. A chip's electron flow can be severely disrupted by even a tiny amount of impurities, which can result in malfunctions or decreased performance. Technological Advancements and Innovations: Technology innovation and electronic filtering technology developments are driven by the semiconductor industry in order to meet the ever-stricter cleaning standards of semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Industry Trends:

Cleanroom Standards: To guarantee product quality and yield, semiconductor manufacturing facilities follow strict cleanroom standards, such as ISO Class 1 to ISO Class 9. Electronic filtration systems, such as ultra-low penetration air (ULPA) and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, are crucial parts of cleanroom HVAC systems because they help to attain and maintain the necessary cleanliness levels by eliminating pollutants and airborne particles. As a result, the electronic filtration market size is expanding.

To guarantee product quality and yield, semiconductor manufacturing facilities follow strict cleanroom standards, such as ISO Class 1 to ISO Class 9. Electronic filtration systems, such as ultra-low penetration air (ULPA) and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, are crucial parts of cleanroom HVAC systems because they help to attain and maintain the necessary cleanliness levels by eliminating pollutants and airborne particles. As a result, the electronic filtration market size is expanding. Research and Development: In order to meet the changing needs of semiconductor manufacturers, research and development efforts are concentrated on creating novel filtration materials, technologies, and designs that offer higher filtration efficiency, lower pressure drop, longer service life, and improved reliability.

Restraints:

High Cost: Filtration systems that can manage tiny particles and ensure material purity are necessary due to the growing complexity of chip designs. Adopting sophisticated filtration solutions, including HEPA or ULPA filters, specialty membranes, and sensor-based monitoring systems, is required to meet this criterion. Unfortunately, the high cost of these technologies makes it difficult for smaller electronic filtration market players to compete with them and prevents their wider adoption.

Segmentation Overview

The Air Filter Sector is Expected to Grow at a Substantial CAGR

The electronic filtration market share is expected to develop at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the air filter category. The main cause of this is the increased attention being paid to indoor air quality and health issues. The detrimental effects that allergens and airborne pollution have on people's health and well-being are becoming more widely known. Consequently, they are prioritizing cleaner air more.

Furthermore, the use of sophisticated electronic filtering systems is being propelled by the enforcement of stringent rules and the increasing awareness of environmental issues among consumers and companies. As a result, the air filter market segment has grown at the fastest rate, making it the product category in the electronic filtration sector with the fastest rate of growth.

The Consumer Electronics Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

Because laptops, smartphones, televisions, and tablets are used so frequently, the consumer electronics sector held the biggest market share in 2023. For these gadgets to operate at their best and be dependable and long-lasting, they need premium filters.

Additionally, the increased emphasis on compact and effective filter designs as a result of the trend toward miniaturization and mobility has spurred innovation in the creation of cutting-edge filter technologies. Because of the quick speed at which technology is developing and the growing acceptance of electronic devices in a wide range of sectors and uses, the consumer electronics sector is predicted to maintain its leading position in the electronic filtration market.

Electronic Filtration Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 6.51 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 3.56 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.8% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players 3M, Camfil, Donaldson Company, Inc., Entegris, MANN+HUMMEL, Merck KGaA, Mott., Pall Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., among others Segments Covered By Product Type, By Filter Material, By Application, By End-Use Industry, By Region

Regional Insights

North America: The electronic filtration market in North America has expanded as a result of the growing trend of smart buildings and houses, which call for effective air purification systems. North America is a prominent market for businesses in this sector because of the region's strict indoor air quality standards, which have further increased demand for high-quality electronic filters.

Asia Pacific: Effective water and air filtration systems are becoming more and more important as enterprises grow. In addition, strict laws designed to lessen pollution have raised the need for electronic filtering devices in Asia Pacific. Because of the region's rapid economic expansion and rising public awareness of environmental and health concerns, the Asia Pacific market is also seeing a sharp increase in the use of electronic filtration technologies.

Browse the Detail Report "Electronic Filtration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Air Filters, Gas Filters, Liquid Filters, Others); By Filter Material; By Application; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032"

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

How big is the electronic filtration industry?

Ans: The market size is currently valued at USD 3.31 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 6.51 billion by 2032.

What are the reasons behind the growth of the market?

Ans: The rising need for semiconductors across a range of end-use industries, the need for ultra-pure water in microelectronics, and improved cleanroom conditions in the semiconductor and microelectronics manufacturing sectors are the main factors propelling the electronic filtration market growth.

At what rate is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Ans: The report notes that the market exhibits a robust 7.8% CAGR over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Which region is holding the largest market share?

Ans: North America accounts for a significant market share in 2023.

Who are the major players operating in the industry?

Ams: The prominent players in the electronic filtration market are 3M, Donaldson Company, Inc., Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the electronic filtration market report based on product type, filter material, application, end-use industry, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Air Filters

Gas Filters

Liquid Filters

Others

By Filter Material Outlook

Cellulose

Ceramic

Nylon

PES

PP

PTFE

Stainless Steel Filters

Others

By Application Outlook

Cleanroom Environment

CVD & PVD

Gas Delivery Systems

Photolithography

Water Purification

Wet Etching & Cleaning Process

Others

By End-Use Industry Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Semiconductor Industry

Telecommunications Equipment

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

