Directed Energy Weapons Market Growth in the UK

Chicago, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market expansion through significant investment in military system development programs

European countries have strong Air Forces, which are more inclined toward procuring directed energy weapons to strengthen their position. The Navy of these countries has been focusing on directed energy weapons for the last few years. They have made significant investments in developing directed energy weapons in naval applications. The growth of the directed energy weapons market in Europe is fueled by the recent terrorist attacks in different parts of Europe.

The defense industry in the UK is renowned for developing world-class military capabilities in terms of both defense equipment and services. The UK government has introduced various reforms to maintain a considerable defense budget, despite defense cuts in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

UK has made significant investments in directed energy weapons. The government in the country is focusing on modernizing its directed energy weapons capabilities. The UK Ministry of Defense has developed a high-energy laser weapon under the Directed Energy Weapon Capability Demonstrator (DEWCD) project, worth USD 49 million. This is expected to lead to increased demand for high-energy lasers in the UK.

Increased use of non-lethal weapons by the homeland security department due to an increase in illegal protests and demonstrations marks the growth of the directed energy weapons market in the country.

In July 2019, the UK Government announced that it would invest USD 180 million to develop laser and radiofrequency directed energy weapons.