JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH LAUNCHES NEW PRESBYOPIA-CORRECTING INTRAOCULAR LENS TECNIS PURESEE IN EMEA

Next-generation lens features purely refractive design, delivering uninterrupted high-quality vision

LIMERICK, IRELAND, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson & Johnson MedTech*, a global leader in eye health, announced today that its TECNIS PureSee purely refractive presbyopia-correcting lens is now available in EMEA. The TECNIS PureSee IOL features a proprietary, purely refractive design that delivers uninterrupted, high-quality, vision with high best-in-category contrast and low-light performance, comparable to a monofocal IOL1,2,3,4.

“Cataract surgery is the number one surgery performed globally, with 28 million procedures each year. But only 10-15% of patients are getting advanced optical IOLs specifically designed for astigmatism and presbyopia10,” said Jacqueline Henderson, President Vision, EMEA, Johnson & Johnson. “Today, we’re proud to launch the TECNIS PureSee IOL, giving surgeons and patients the choice of a premium IOL that combines clarity of vision and reduced visual symptoms10.”

Today, when choosing an IOL, surgeons and patients must make trade-off decisions. For example, you can have a lens that offers clear sight at all distances without spectacles, but at the price of possible glares and halos. TECNIS PureSee combats these issues and improves the overall outcomes for both patients and surgeons. 2,3,8,10,11

“A key concern for patients who chose a premium IOL is whether their vision correction surgery meets their expectations both in regard to the level of spectacle independence** and quality of vision. My early experience with the TECNIS PureSee IOL has been extremely positive and has consistently delivered on these expectations resulting in very happy patients,” said Dr. Francesco Carones, Medical Director & Physician CEO Advalia Vision, Milano, Italy***.

“I’ve found that this new refractive PC-IOL reliably delivers consistent, uninterrupted, high-quality vision with excellent distance vision and high contrast not only in daylight but also at night 1,2,3,7. Together with the low level of dysphotopsia, that is comparable to a monofocal IOL3,11,12, these are exactly the results my patients are looking for. So, I’m thrilled to be able to offer them the ability to correct presbyopia with this new lens technology.”

With its purely refractive design, the TECNIS PureSee IOL ensures surgeons’ ease of use in providing high tolerance to refractive error. The TECNIS PureSee IOL offers important benefits to both surgeons and their patients, including:

Uninterrupted high-quality vision, with excellent distance and intermediate vision, as well as functional near vision for increased spectacle independence 2,3 **

A dysphotopsia profile that is comparable to a monofocal IOL in frequency, bothersome and difficulty levels, which means little to no visual symptoms, such as halos, glares, and starbursts3,12.

Cataracts are the leading cause of treatable blindness in the world9. Today, a surgeon can remove a cataract and replace it with an IOL, with patients typically experiencing improved sight the very same day.

The TECNIS PureSee IOL is now available in select markets in EMEA.

####

About Johnson & Johnson MedTech*

At Johnson & Johnson MedTech, we unleash diverse healthcare expertise, purposeful technology, and a passion for people to transform the future of medical intervention and empower everyone to live their best life possible. For more than a century, we have driven breakthrough scientific innovation to address unmet needs and reimagine health. In surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we continue to help save lives and create a future where healthcare solutions are smarter, less invasive, and more personalized.

Visit us at jjvision.com , follow @JNJVision on Twitter , Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn , and @JNJVision on Facebook.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION - EMEA

For Healthcare Professionals Only. Please reference the Instructions for Use for a complete list of Indications and Important Safety Information and contact our specialists in case of any question.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding TECNIS PureSee. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland Unlimited Company, Medical Device Business Services, Inc. and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in the company’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland Unlimited Company, Medical Device Business Services, Inc., nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

*Johnson & Johnson MedTech represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

**TECNIS PureSee™ IOL provides functional near vision. Patients should be informed that they may still need glasses for some activities.

*** Dr Francesco Carones is a paid consultant of Johnson & Johnson MedTech

References:

DOF2023CT4014 – MTF of the TECNIS PureSee™ IOL. 28 March 2023. DOF2023CT4016 – Simulated VA of the TECNIS PureSee™ IOL compared to TECNIS Eyhance™ and TECNIS™ 1-Piece IOLs. 29 March 2023. Bala C, et al. Superior intermediate and uncompromised distance quality of vision with a purely refractive extended depth of focus IOL. Abstract ESCRS Vienna 2023. REF2023CT4128. DOF2023CT4025 – MTF of the TECNIS PureSee™ IOL and other lens models in low-light conditions. 4 April 2023. Bala C, et al. Six-month visual performance outcomes of a purely refractive extended depth of focus intraocular lens. Abstract ESCRS Vienna 2023. REF2023CT4127. Black D, et al. Clinical evaluation of tolerance to residual refractive errors following implantation with a refractive extended depth of focus (EDF) IOL. Abstract ESCRS Vienna 2023. REF2023CT4129. TECNIS PureSee™ IOL, Model ZEN00V – DfU INT – Z311973, current revision. DOF2023CT4012 – Photic phenomena evaluation of the TECNIS PureSee™ IOL using natural images. 29 March 2023. University of Michigan – Kellogg Eye Center – Cataract website. REF2014MLT0034. Johnson & Johnson Enterprise Business Review. December 2023 DOF2023CT4011 - Simulations of visual symptoms under defocus for TECNIS PureSee™ IOL. 29 March 2023. DOF2023CT4043 - Clinical Investigation of the TECNIS™ Intraocular Lens, Models C1V000and C2V000. PATIENT SATISFACTION OUTCOMES. 18 July 2023.

©Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. 2024

2024PP04236





Attachment