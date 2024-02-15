Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Deployment (On-Premises Simulation, Cloud-Based Simulation), by End-User (Military, Government Agencies, Defence Contractors), by Simulation Type (Flight Simulation, Vehicle Simulation, Weapon Simulation, Other), by Technology (Hardware, Modelling and Simulation Software, Communication Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration, Other), by Component (Visual Systems, Motion Systems, Audio Systems, Control Systems, Interface Devices, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global military simulation, modelling and virtual training market was valued at US$13.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Human Performance Optimization through Simulation and Virtual Training

A pivotal force steering the utilization of simulation and virtual training in military settings is the relentless pursuit of optimizing human performance and honing the skills of military personnel. These technologies serve as invaluable tools, offering a controlled and immersive environment conducive to skill development and comprehensive performance assessment. Noteworthy examples include medical simulations, where military healthcare professionals engage in realistic scenarios to practice and refine their skills in treating combat-related injuries. This deliberate approach contributes significantly to enhancing overall medical readiness among military healthcare practitioners.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Military Simulation, Modelling, and Virtual Training Market, introducing both challenges and opportunities. With restrictions on travel and physical gatherings, traditional methods of military training, including live exercises and in-person simulations, faced disruptions. This prompted a heightened focus on virtual training solutions to ensure continuity in skill development and preparedness for defense forces globally.

One of the notable impacts has been the accelerated adoption of virtual training technologies. Military entities had to swiftly pivot toward simulation and virtual training platforms to maintain training regimens while adhering to social distancing measures. The pandemic underscored the importance of flexible and adaptable training solutions, driving investment in virtual simulation technologies that allow personnel to train remotely and maintain readiness despite global disruptions.

However, the economic repercussions of the pandemic also posed challenges to defense budgets, impacting procurement decisions and potentially delaying the adoption of advanced simulation technologies. Governments globally faced financial constraints, leading to a cautious approach in allocating resources to military training programs. This, in turn, influenced the demand dynamics and investment patterns within the Military Simulation, Modelling, and Virtual Training Market.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increased Defense Spending Across Countries Concentrated on Adoption of Modern Technologies

A substantial uptick in global defense industry expenditures is evident, reflecting a heightened commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies. This surge in defense spending is a response to the evolving nature of security threats, prompting nations to prioritize advanced capabilities for effective defense. The strategic focus includes investments in artificial intelligence, cyber warfare tools, unmanned systems, and advanced communication systems. The overarching goal is to modernize military forces, bolstering readiness and strategic capabilities to fortify national defense against emerging challenges. This trend not only spurs innovation within the defense sector but also fuels growth in industries providing state-of-the-art defense technologies and solutions. The collective pursuit of modernization emerges as a crucial driver propelling overall growth in the global defense market, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening national security.

The Mature Adoption of Flight Simulators for Training Combat Pilots

The mature adoption of flight simulators for training combat pilots stands out as a prominent application of VR technology in the military sector. Notably, military vehicle simulations, with flight simulators leading the way, have proven to be highly successful. Various branches, including the air force, army, and navy, employ flight simulators to train pilots in diverse scenarios, encompassing battles, emergency recovery procedures, and coordination between air and ground operations. Beyond pilots, these simulators extend training to co-pilots, navigators, bombardiers, and gunners.

The Future Combat Systems (FCS) represent an advanced networked battle command system, integrating vehicles and weapons platforms. These systems enable complex training missions involving multiple participants in different roles, allowing pilots to practice vehicle maneuvers in challenging weather conditions and terrains. Military flight simulators are now integral to aircraft development programs, aiding in the testing and development of new weapon systems and their operations, with recent advancements providing maintenance training options.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

AI Military Training Simulation Software Saves Time And Money

Considering that artificial intelligence is a cutting-edge technology, people frequently assume that it has a significant operational cost. But over time, AI actually has a tendency to reduce costs for businesses, as UPS and IBM, among many others, have found. Artificial intelligence is more effective than humans at some tasks, despite the fact that the initial expenditures of installing AI technology are frequently higher. AI, for example, can synthesise a lot of data and complete warehouse operations more quickly than humans. When it comes to our armed forces, comprehensive rehearsals of military exercises often need greater financial resources than military training software

Increasing Acquisition of Military UAV Expected to Drive Demand for Drone Simulators

The use of UAV or drones in the military sector is expected to skyrocket over the coming years, major countries investing in these systems are the U.S., Russia, Saudi Arabia, and China among others. Several companies that are already a part of the simulator market such as BAE Systems, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., SAAB Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman Corporation are major companies manufacturing military UAV.

Lockheed Martin launched a drone designed for military use called Desert Hawk III, which offers intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and related support operations. The drone is characterized by higher wind tolerances, high altitude flight, extreme temperature operating range, open modular construction and unmatched endurance. The drone also provides wide range of commercial and military grade communications options. Larger systems such as the MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-4 Global Hawk are also expected to gain high traction in the market. Engineers at John Hopkins University are designing a submersible UAV that can be launched from an underwater station or unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), which can float to the surface from depths of hundreds of feet. It can stay inactive when not in use even under a murky environment.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military simulation, modelling and virtual training market are Airbus SE, BAE System Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc, Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Textron Inc, Thales Group, The Boeing Company. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

01 Dec 2023, ADAPT, an advanced digital analysis and prototyping testbed, has been introduced by BAE Systems. ADAPT is an integrated virtual environment that was unveiled at the annual I/ITSEC simulation and training exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

03 Aug 2023, Boeing invested $100 million in a joint research lab with the University of Southern California to develop next-generation LVC training technologies.

