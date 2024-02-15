Plastic Pipes and Pipe Fittings Global Market Report 2024 - A $127.6 Billion Market by 2028, Demonstrating a CAGR of 9.6%

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Pipes and Pipe Fittings Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive market research on plastic pipes and pipe fittings offers an in-depth analysis of the industry's current state and future outlook. The report examines the market's various segments, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, polyethylene (PE) pipes, polypropylene (PP) pipes, and more, providing stakeholders with a robust understanding of the market's dynamics.



The analysis reveals how the plastic pipes and pipe fittings market has experienced substantial growth, expanding from $80.27 billion in 2023 to a projected $88.52 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

This surge is attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization, advances in technology, and the rise of the construction sector. Looking ahead, the market is predicted to grow further to $127.6 billion by 2028, demonstrating an impressive CAGR of 9.6%.

The research points out key drivers influencing the market. Among them, the demand for housing facilities within the construction sector plays a significant role. The preference for plastic piping solutions, noted for their durability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation over traditional materials, is driving their adoption in a variety of construction applications.



The increasing need for efficient water supply infrastructure to meet the soaring global water consumption, which reached 2002 trillion cubic meters in 2022, has been emphasized as another crucial driving factor. The market's role in supporting effective water conveyance for personal, commercial, and communal needs cannot be understated.



Innovations and Technological Advancements

Market leaders are innovating, introducing products like bio-attributed PVC piping systems to reduce environmental impact and CO2 emissions significantly.

Technological enhancements such as improved resistance to internal pressure and slow-crack growth resistance are enabling innovations like BiAx Pipe technology, which promises a reduction in material usage and energy costs.

Acquisitions have also impacted the market landscape, with prominent companies such as Wavin B.V. successfully integrating Bow Plumbing Group Inc. into their operations, seeking to expand product offerings and expertise in the sector.



Regional Insights

The report covers global geographic market trends with a focus on high-growth regions. Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2023, with North America projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The study also encompasses detailed analyses of other key regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report includes a comprehensive list of major players in the plastic pipes and pipe fittings sector. Each company's strategic positioning and contribution to the market have been assessed, providing stakeholders with valuable insights for decision-making.



Companies Profiled

Available Plastics

Inline Plastics

Kimplas Piping System Limited

WL Plastics Inc.

Applied Plastics Co. Inc.

Lincoln Plastics Inc.

NewAge Industries Inc.

Ductile Iron Pipe Manufacturers

Omega Plastics Inc.

Contech Engineered Solutions

W.P. Law Inc.

Interstate Pipe & Supply Co. Inc.

Continental Steel & Tube Co. Inc.

Compressed Air Systems Inc.

Emco Industrial Plastics

Aliaxis Group

ArcelorMittal

BASF

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co.

Victaulic Co.

Caylor Industrial Sales Inc.

Colonial Teltek

Guenther Supply Inc.

JM Eagle Inc.

Wavin B.V.

Pipelife International GmbH

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

IPEX Inc.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

GPS PE Pipe Systems

Georg Fischer Harvel LLC

Astral Poly Technik Limited

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Sekisui America Corporation

Polygon Company Limited

Rifeng Enterprise Group Co. Ltd.

Weixing New Material Co. Ltd.

Kubota ChemiX Corporation

Dutron Polymers Limited

Aquatherm GmbH

Nanxin Pipeline Piping Co. Ltd.

Hsiung Yeu Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Pestan Plastics LLC

Charter Plastics Inc.

Advanced Plastic Industries Inc.

Alphacan SpA

Borealis AG

Georg Fischer LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czvwfv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.