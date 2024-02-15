Amwell Executives to Take the Stage at ViVE 2024

Boston, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, will attend VIVE 2024, Feb. 25-28, in Los Angeles. Executives will be onsite to discuss the company’s hybrid care enablement platform, virtual nursing, automated care, and digital behavioral health programs and how technology can address workforce shortages, access to care, the mental health crisis and other industry issues.

In addition, two Amwell executives will lead or participate in ViVE panels:

Roy Schoenberg, M.D., M.P.H., Amwell president and co-CEO, will moderate the panel: Freaky Friday: Swapping Hospital-Based Care with Virtual Modalities at 9 a.m. PST, Monday, Feb. 26 on the Downtown LA stage.

Schoenberg will lead a discussion with leaders from Providence, NewYork-Presbyterian, and Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin and Inception Health. The conversation will center on digital-first care delivery using tools such as remote monitoring devices and wearable technology to foster a more proactive and personalized approach to healthcare outside the hospital setting.

Cynthia Horner, M.D., Amwell chief medical officer, will participate in the panel: From Hospital to Hollywood: The Rise of GLP-1s at 9 a.m. PST, Tuesday, Feb. 27 on the Sunset Strip stage.

Horner will join colleagues from Amazon Pharmacy, knownwell, and Vida Health, for a discussion about whether the industry can create a sustainable model to cover the costs of GLP-1s, virtual primary care as a healthcare solution for weight-related co-morbidities and curbing the trajectory of obesity rates.

For more information about Amwell at ViVE or to talk with a company leader during the event, contact press@amwell.com.

