Amino Acids Market projected to reach USD 48.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Amino Acids Market ” , by Product Type (L-Glutamate, Lysine, Methionine Threonine, Tryptophan, Proline, Serine), Raw material (Animal-based, Plant-based), Livestock (Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Others), Application (Food and dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Amino Acids Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 28.3 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 48.8 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 8.1% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Raw material, Livestock, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Adisseo ADM Sample of Companies Covered Ajinomoto Co AMINO GmbH BI Nutraceuticals

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/4089

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Amino Acids Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Global Amino Acids market occupies an essential role in the contemporary food industry, offering convenience and quick solutions to consumers with increasingly busy lifestyles. Amino acids and proteins play crucial roles in promoting growth, especially during the neonatal period when the demand for these essential nutrients is at its peak. Meeting these demands is vital for supporting growth, as amino acids not only serve as building blocks for proteins but also function as signaling molecules and neurotransmitters. As a result, amino acids not only cater to the fast-paced modern lifestyle but also stimulate advancements in food processing and distribution, shaping the industry's landscape.

The amino acid market benefits the food industry by tapping into evolving consumer needs, creating opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and suppliers to adapt and thrive. This sector corresponds to the increasing demand for on-the-go nutrition, catering to the time constraints faced by individuals, thus contributing to the growth of the market. Insufficient nutritional intake, particularly of amino acids and proteins, during the neonatal period can lead to postnatal growth restriction. However, with current knowledge, it is possible to determine adequate levels of amino acid and protein intake to prevent undernutrition immediately after birth. By addressing these nutritional needs effectively, it becomes possible to avoid the necessity for subsequent catch-up growth and improve long-term outcomes.

Major Vendors in the Global Amino Acids Market:

Adisseo

ADM

Ajinomoto Co

AMINO GmbH

BI Nutraceuticals

CJ CheilJedang Corp

DAESANG

Donboo Amino Acid Co., Ltd.

DSM

Evonik Industries AG

Fermentis Life Sciences

IRIS BIOTECH GmbH

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD

Novus International

PACIFIC RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL, INC. Limited

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link and Get 25% Discount on Premium Report: https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/4089?lic=s

Advancements in biotechnology for production of new acids

One of the primary drivers for the global Amino Acids market is the significant, for making them more affordable and accessible. Advancements in biotechnology have facilitated the development of novel methods for the production of amino acids, marking a significant stride in the field of protein synthesis and industrial applications. Biotechnological processes, such as microbial fermentation and genetic engineering, have been instrumental in enhancing the production efficiency, yield, and diversity of amino acids. This trend is further accentuated by the rising number of dual-income households and the increasing urbanization worldwide. Manufacturers in the amino acids sector are capitalizing on this trend by innovating and introducing advancement in biotech to make it affordable and accessible.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing awareness of amino acids for building proteins

Advancements in biotechnology for production of new acids

Increasing demand for meat and dairy products

Growth in progress of medical treatments and pharmaceuticals

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements

Rising demand for high-quality animal protein

Increasing awareness of health and fitness

Growing demand for nutritional food

Rising demand for high-quality animal protein

Nutritional advancements in manufacturing processing play an essential role in propelling the growth of the global amino acids market. The rising demand for high-quality animal protein, particularly rich in essential amino acids, reflects a growing awareness of the importance of these nutrients in maintaining overall health. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and play crucial roles in various physiological functions, including muscle development, immune system support, and neurotransmitter production. Consumers and industries are recognizing the significance of obtaining complete and well-balanced protein sources, which provide all essential amino acids. This demand is driven by a variety of factors, including increasing health-conscious consumer preferences, awareness of the nutritional benefits of specific amino acids, and a focus on protein quality in the context of balanced diets. The expanding livestock industry, driven by increasing consumer demand for meat and animal products, has led to a heightened need for high-quality animal feed, including feed amino acids. Including amino acids in animal feed is important because they promote healthy growth and development in livestock feed, improving the quality and quantity of animal products.

North America dominates the market for Amino acids.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Amino Acids market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high prevalence of the automotive industry is experiencing a growing demand. The U.S. market particularly benefits from the demand for amino acids is on the rise across various industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, animal feed, chemicals, and others.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Amino Acids market. The widespread embrace of a healthy lifestyle by the general population, coupled with thriving end-use sectors like nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics, is on the rise. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized habits. The demand for dietary supplements has surged due to heightened consumer awareness of health, unbalanced diets, workplace stress, and the influence of foreign lifestyles.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the production and consumption of animal feed are on the upswing. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient food options.

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/4089

The Proline Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Amino Acids market, Proline stands out among amino acids due to its unique characteristics. Its nitrogen atom is intricately enclosed in a ring, making it the sole proteinogenic amino acid with a restricted phi angle. Sequences featuring three consecutive prolines can fold into polyproline helices, adding to the array of architectural motifs in protein structure alongside alpha helices and beta pleats. Triproline helices play a role in protein-protein signaling interactions. While singular proline residues often occur in proteins displaying recurring architectural patterns, trimers or longer sequences tend to be associated with the absence of repetitive structural motifs. Spans of six or more prolines are linked to processes like DNA/RNA processing, actin dynamics, and developmental functions. We also propose a role for proline in the regulation of DNA expression by Kruppel-type zinc finger proteins and in the nucleation and translocation of action by the formin complex.

Segmentations Analysis of Amino Acids Market: -

By Product Type L-Glutamate Lysine Methionine Threonine Tryptophan Proline Serine Others

By Raw material Animal-based Plant-based

By Livestock Swine Poultry Cattle Others

By Application Food and dietary Supplements Animal Feed Pharmaceutical

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/4089

Browse Similar Reports:

Hyaluronic Acid Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Amino Acid Fertilizers Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.