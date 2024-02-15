King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Holds Firm as Global and Regional Healthcare Leader





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) has once again secured its position for the second consecutive year as a global leader in healthcare and number one in the Middle East and Africa, ranking 20th globally among the leading healthcare institutions in the Brand Finance Global Top 250 Hospitals 2024 report. KFSH&RC continues to stand at the forefront both locally and regionally, underlining its commitment to delivering world-class patient-centric healthcare and medical innovation.

Leading the way, KFSH&RC is joined by King Saud Medical City, King Khalid University Hospital, National Guard Health Affairs, and King Fahd Medical City, all ranked among the top 100 globally. While King Fahd University Hospital and King Abdullah Medical City rank between 101 and 250. This assessment is based on insights from thousands of healthcare practitioners across over 30 countries.

The remarkable performance of KFSH&RC in this global ranking is a testament to the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation goals and the transformative impact of Vision 2030, reflected through the continuous improvement of healthcare services and the pursuit of technological advancements across the Kingdom for a healthier and thriving nation.

Brand Finance, founded in 1996, annually evaluates over 500 hospitals worldwide, utilizing more than 30 performance indicators encompassing healthcare, research centres, and education to support science-based strategic decision making.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre stands among the global leaders in providing specialized healthcare, driving innovation, and serving as an advanced hub for medical research and education. Through strategic partnerships with prominent local, regional, and international institutions, the hospital is dedicated to advancing medical technologies and elevating the standards of healthcare worldwide.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC):

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) stands as a leading healthcare institution in the Middle East, envisioned to be the optimal choice for every patient seeking specialized healthcare. The hospital boasts a rich history in the treatment of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, organ transplantation, neurosciences, and genetics.

As part of Saudi Vision 2030, a royal decree was issued on December 21, 2021, to transform the hospital into an independent, non-profit, government-owned entity, paving the way for a comprehensive transformation program aimed at achieving global leadership in healthcare through excellence and innovation.

