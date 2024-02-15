Dental Mirror Handles Market to Reach $682.8 Million Globally by 2032, at 7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Dental Mirror Handles Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Stainless Steel Handle, Plastic Handle, Aluminum Handle), by Application (Oral Hospital, Oral Clinic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global dental mirror handles market generated $361.9 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $682.8 million by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The rising prevalence of dental illness, increasing geriatric population, and the growing awareness among people related to oral health are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global dental mirror handles market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the lack of standardization and the high costs associated with dental mirror handles may hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the continuous development in oral infrastructure and technological advancements in mirror handles are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the dental mirror handles market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $361.9 million Market Size in 2032 $682.8 million CAGR 7% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increasing prevalence of dental illnesses Growing awareness regarding oral hygiene Rising geriatric population across the globe Opportunities The development of oral infrastructure Incorporation of digital technologies into mirror handles Restraints High cost and lack of standardization

COVID-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the global dental mirror handles market’s growth due to the global supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. This impacted the production and distribution of dental equipment, including mirror handles, with lockdowns, movement restrictions, and factory closures resulting in delays in manufacturing and shipping.

Besides, dental practices worldwide saw a decline in in-person visits due to lockdowns, infection fears, and limitations on non-essential procedures, affecting the demand for dental instruments, such as mirror handles.

However, the pandemic accelerated the integration of technology in healthcare, tackling challenges ranging from remote patient monitoring to telehealth consultations, thereby fostering the exploration and adoption of innovative solutions in dental practices.

Type: Stainless Steel Handle Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The stainless-steel handle sub-segment accounted for the largest global dental mirror handles market share of 45.6% in 2022 and is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the strength and toughness of stainless steel, which reduces the risk of instrument breakage. Besides, the extreme hardness of stainless steel increases the tip life and reduces maintenance time. Moreover, stainless steel has resistance to discoloration, maintaining a bright surface for easy cleaning.

Application: Oral Hospital Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The oral hospital sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 54.6% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This is mainly because hospitals typically have greater patient foot traffic as compared to individual dental clinics. Thus, the increased number of patients undergoing dental procedures and examinations within hospital settings is expected to boost the demand for dental mirror handles. Moreover, hospitals provide specialized surgeries and complete dental care services, and the availability of a range of dental instruments, consisting of mirror handles, is boosting the demand for dental mirror handles in oral hospitals.

Region: North America Market to Hold Major Market Share by 2032

The dental mirror handles market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 37.3% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold major market share by 2032. This growth is mainly owing to the growing awareness regarding the importance of oral health in the region, which has led to an increase in dental procedures and visits. This increased awareness is contributing to the rising demand for dental instruments, such as mirror handles, in the North America region. Besides, the rising geriatric population and the presence of well-established compensation policies and robust medical infrastructure are the factors driving the regional market growth.

Leading Players in the Dental Mirror Handles Market:

ACTEON GROUP

Thempson

LARIDENT S.R.L.

Zirc Dental Products

Smith Care

Wittex GmbH

Integra LifeSciences

Acteon Group

Parkell Inc.

ZIRC

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global dental mirror handles market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

