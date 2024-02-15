Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market To Reach USD 10.2 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market size was valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 19.5%.

The demand for biodegradable sanitary pads is expected to grow due to their environmental benefits, reduced chances of infection, and superior quality. Besides, many companies are actively working to create awareness of these napkins, mainly amongst the younger generations, and many companies are pricing them at par with the regularly used napkins, thus adding to both the manufacturers' and buyers' benefits.

A growing demand for biodegradable sanitary napkins is due to the increasing number of skin rashes, itching, and infections caused by disposable ones. It has been observed that several sanitary pads contain cotton that is treated with high levels of pesticides. This can increase the risk of vaginal and skin infections, as well as other diseases. Additionally, these pads consist of 90% plastic material, which further adds to the risk of infections. Many women opt for sanitary napkins manufactured from natural materials like bamboo, corn, or banana fiber.

In recent times, there has been a notable surge in awareness of the negative environmental effects of using disposable napkins. According to an article published by Scientific Research Publishing, an open-access journal, sanitary pads take 600-800 years to decompose. Therefore, owing to the increase in environmental concerns in younger women they are shifting to natural sanitary napkins and brands.

Segmentation Overview:

The global biodegradable sanitary napkins market has been segmented into material type, distribution channel, and region. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, organic stores, pharmacies, online, and others. Online channels constitute a significant share of the distribution channel segment for biodegradable sanitary napkins. The convenience of shopping for personal care products has led to a wider availability of such products on online platforms than in physical stores. Also, it has been observed that the younger generations are more aware and interested in switching to sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Report Highlights:

The global biodegradable sanitary napkins market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 19.5% by 2032.

The demand for biodegradable sanitary napkins is increasing due to infections and other health issues caused by disposable napkins and growing awareness of the environmental impact of non-biodegradable alternatives.

Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the biodegradable sanitary napkin market, with China, India, Nepal, and other countries holding a substantial share in this region. The demand for sustainable and biodegradable sanitary napkins is rising, especially in Japan and India, due to rising awareness about the drawbacks and environmental impact of using non-biodegradable sanitary napkins.

Some prominent players in the biodegradable sanitary napkins market report include Bamboo Babe, Saathi, BI-Ehealthcare, Sparkle Sanitary Pads, Pee Safe, Carmesi, Nuawoman, Natracare, Delipap, Dollar Maxi Pad Club.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- In 2023, Indian brand Niine Sanitary Napkins, a leading provider of affordable hygiene products in India, introduced the first PLA-based biodegradable sanitary pads. These products are totally chemical-free and made from organic and renewable sources like corn and starch. According to company officials, the products are easy to dispose of and do not take as much time as plastic pads.

- In 2023, Saudi Arabian brand, “C” launched the first biodegradable sanitary napkin for single use. The company has been growing rapidly in producing sustainable products and driving the importance of using menstruation pads.

Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Segmentation:

By Material Type: Bamboo-corn, banana fiber, cotton

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/hypermarket, organic stores, pharmacies, online

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

