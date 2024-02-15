Kymera Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 22

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of small molecule medicines using targeted protein degradation (TPD), will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on February 22, 2024, and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To access the February 22 conference call via phone, please dial +1 (833) 630-2127 (US) or +1 (412) 317-1846 (International) and ask to join the Kymera Therapeutics call. A live webcast of the Company’s conference call will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on delivering oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Kymera is also progressing degrader oncology programs that target undrugged or poorly drugged proteins to create new ways to fight cancer. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X (previously Twitter) or LinkedIn.

