Aduro Clean Technologies Shares Sample Test Results from its Continuous Flow Unit Experimentation and Optimization Program

LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQX: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is delighted to provide an update on the significant progress made in confirming and presenting the unique advantages of the Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT).



Since commencing the commissioning of its Continuous Flow Plastic Reactor in 2023, Aduro has conducted over 240 test runs on a variety of feedstock compositions, with the longest test stretching to 36 hours. The unit was committed to run experiments both for our Customer Engagement Program (CEP) and to achieve research goals, working with a broad variety of feedstocks and advancing the design of the Next Generation Process. Aduro considers its CEP approach crucial to assuring maximum alignment with market needs and changes therein, and to connect to specialised competences and expertise, and as such the CEP has significantly contributed to the advancement and refinement of Aduro’s Next Generation Process.

The following sample results and key summary observations relate to test runs of waste polypropylene using the Continuous Flow Plastic Reactor unit:

Less than 5% of input ends up as non-recyclable material (carbon and fuel gas) Up to 95% of the carbon in polyolefin feedstock is converted into potential hydrocarbon feedstock for the production of new plastics and/or other chemicals. All feedstock is highly saturated, avoiding the need for costly post-hydrogenation.







Achieving a high yield of total fungible products from waste plastics is one of the main advantages of HCT and achieving supportive testing results on the Continuous Flow Plastic Reactor is a strong validation of the considerable progress achieved to date.

“This update outlines to our stakeholders and industry partners some of the results that we have achieved on our recent runs with recycled polypropylene. The exceptional test results confirm our assessment that the majority of the polymer substance is converted into a fungible product and the CO2 footprint of the process is exceptionally low,” commented Ofer Vicus, CEO at Aduro. “It's a clear demonstration of HCT's ability to outperform traditional chemical recycling methods, potentially offering a sustainable solution with strong environmental and economical benefits to our customers.”

“Our Hydrochemolytic™ Technology is not just a step forward; it's a leap into the future of chemical recycling,” said Eric Appelman CRO at Aduro. “Current test results have shown that HCT is capable of transforming the recycling landscape, making the impossible possible by turning mixed and contaminated plastics into high-value resources, and opening the door to chemical recycling to process higher volumes of waste plastics as a competitive source of carbon."

"Achieving less than 5% carbon loss to methane and char in our tests is not just a technical success; it's a monumental step towards sustainable plastic management,” added Eric Appelman. “This level of carbon recovery efficiency positions HCT as a pivotal technology in the fight against plastic waste and carbon footprint reduction."

As Aduro Clean Technologies continues to gather and analyze test results, we remain committed to transparency and scientific rigor. A comprehensive report detailing our findings and the impact of these innovations on the recycling industry and environmental sustainability is forthcoming. We anticipate sharing this report with our stakeholders and the broader community in the near future, underscoring our dedication to leading the charge towards a more sustainable world through innovative chemical recycling technologies.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

