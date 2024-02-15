Accidental Death Insurance Global Market Report 2024 - Key Trends Include Digital Distribution Channels, Tailed Coverage Options and Increasing Popularity of Riders and Add-ons

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accidental Death Insurance Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The accidental death insurance market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $70.09 billion in 2023 to $72.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The expansion observed during the historical period can be credited to increased awareness and education, the evolution of the insurance market, occupational risks, and shifts in lifestyles.



The market is expected to grow further to $83.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%.Anticipated growth in the forecast period is expected due to advancements in risk management, the rise of digital platforms, incentives promoting health and wellness, and an increased interest in travel and adventure.

Key trends forecasted during this period encompass the emergence of digital distribution channels, tailored coverage options, bundled insurance products, as well as the popularity of riders and add-ons.



The surge in environmental consciousness is anticipated to steer growth in the accidental death insurance sector. Environmental concerns encompass various challenges affecting ecosystems, from pollution to climate change. With an increase in natural disasters like floods, hurricanes, and wildfires, there's a growing demand for accidental death insurance.

In 2022, catastrophic events exceeded the average of the past two decades, leading to substantial loss of lives, affecting millions, and causing economic losses of $223.8 billion globally. This awareness of environmental issues is projected to drive the expansion of accidental death insurance.



The rise in road accidents is set to propel the insurance market. Road accidents, often unforeseen, result in damages and injuries. In 2021, the US witnessed 42,939 fatal car accidents, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. Such incidents are driving the growth of accidental death insurance, providing coverage against losses incurred due to these unfortunate events.

Major companies in the accidental death insurance industry are implementing innovative strategies, like simplified underwriting processes. Streamlined underwriting could facilitate easier access to accidental death insurance coverage.



Regulatory bodies like EIOPA and NAIC oversee the accidental death insurance market. In the EU, adherence to GDPR is mandatory for life insurance companies, ensuring protection in data handling. Non-compliance can result in fines up to 4% of annual turnover for data breaches, with a requirement to notify customers within 72 hours of identifying the breach. Similarly, IRDAI in India has revised its commission structure for life insurance products to ensure consistency in commissions paid.



The primary offerings within accidental death insurance encompass personal injury claims, road traffic accidents, workplace incidents, and related products. Workplace accident insurance specifically disburses benefits to employees or their kin affected by job-related injuries or fatalities. Accidental death insurance finds application in both personal and corporate contexts. Distribution channels for these products include direct marketing, bancassurance, agency networks, e-commerce platforms, and brokerage services.





The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

By Application: Personal; Enterprise

By Product: Personal Injury Claims; Road Traffic Accidents; Work Accidents; Other Products

By Distribution Channel: Direct Marketing; Bancassurance; Agencies; E-commerce; Brokers

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



