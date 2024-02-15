Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market Analysis by Adoption Stage (In-Formulation and Tank-Mix), Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides) - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market by Adoption Stage (In-Formulation and Tank-Mix), Type (Surfactants and Oil-Based Adjuvants), Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides) Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural activator adjuvants market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0%

The report covers information about the key factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the growth of the agricultural activator adjuvants market. It also provides a detailed analysis of the major players in the market including their business overview, products offered; key strategies; partnerships, new product launches, and acquisitions. Competitive benchmarking of upcoming startups in the agricultural activator adjuvants market is covered in this report.

Farmers in developing countries are becoming more aware of the benefits of agricultural activator adjuvants, such as increased crop yields, improved pest control, and reduced pesticide use. This is due to increased access to information and training on agricultural best practices.

Prominent companies include Corteva. (US), Evonik (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), CHS Inc. (US), Corda International Plc (UK), Nufarm (Australia), Clariant (Switzerland), and Stepan Company (US) among others.

Tank-mix segment in the adoption stage is expected to be the fastest growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Tank mix adjuvants are becoming increasingly important in sustainable farming practices. They can help to improve the performance of crop protection products, reduce pesticide use, and lower treatment costs, while also improving yields and producing safer food. Surfactants reduce the surface tension of water, allowing spray droplets to spread out and adhere better to target surfaces.

This is especially important for waxy or hairy leaves, which can be difficult for spray droplets to stick to. Crop oil concentrates also help to improve spray droplet retention. They do this by forming a thin film on the target surface, which helps to prevent spray droplets from evaporating or being washed off by rain. Solvay offers various tank mix activator adjuvants including AgRHO Gpa, Antarox 245s, AgRhospec SB10 Max, AgRHO MO 94, and Geronol TMO4 for better crop yields.

Numerous manufacturers are creating new and unique tank-mix adjuvants that provide advantages such as reduced drift. The handling of pesticide sprays, which involves their regulation, retention, and penetration, is a crucial issue. Consequently, certain nations like Switzerland, Japan, and Canada have prohibited or are contemplating prohibiting Nonylphenol Ethoxylates (NPE) formulations as adjuvants. Consequently, Wilbur-Ellis has made significant strides in addressing this matter.

Herbicide application is one of the dominant in both surfactant and oil-based adjuvant application segments in the market.

Activator adjuvants are designed to improve the performance of herbicides by increasing their absorption rate, improving their spread and adhesion to plant surfaces, and reducing their degradation. They are especially useful for postemergence herbicides, which must be absorbed by the plant in order to be effective.

Adjuvants are either added in herbicide formulations or to the spray tank, which helps in modifying the herbicidal activity or application characteristics (such as spray retention and droplet drying, increasing droplet coverage, increasing herbicide cuticle penetration, enhancing mixing and handling, as well as cellular accumulation). These characteristics reduce the leaching of herbicides through the soil profile.

Activator adjuvants can be used to improve the performance of a wide range of herbicides, including glyphosate, 2,4-D, dicamba, and sulfonylureas. They are especially useful for controlling difficult-to-control weeds, such as marestail, pigweed, and kochia.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing awareness of sustainable agriculture, Increase in demand for green solutions, Adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture, and Increasing pesticide adoption), restraints (Limited use of water-based pesticides, Stringent regulations for manufacturing adjuvants, and Increase in oil prices), opportunity (Development of low-impact formulations of oil-based adjuvants and Development of cost0effective production technologies), and challenges (Impact on the production cost of farmers and Rising environmental concerns) influencing the growth of the agricultural activator adjuvants market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the agricultural activator adjuvants market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the agricultural activator adjuvants market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the agricultural activator adjuvants market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 618 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

