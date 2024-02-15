Arbutus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

WARMINSTER, Pa., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop a functional cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) infection, today announced that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results and corporate update for Thursday, February 29, 2024. The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:



• Q4 and Year End 2023 Press Release: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET • Q4 and Year End 2023 Conference Call/Webcast: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. ET

To dial-in for the conference call by phone, please register using the following link: Registration Link. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com.



An archived webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to identify and develop novel therapeutics with distinct mechanisms of action, which can be combined to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV). We believe the key to success in developing a functional cure involves suppressing HBV DNA, reducing surface antigen, and boosting HBV-specific immune responses. Our pipeline of internally developed, proprietary compounds includes an RNAi therapeutic, imdusiran (AB-729) and an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101. Imdusiran has generated meaningful clinical data demonstrating an impact on both surface antigen reduction and reawakening of the HBV-specific immune response. Imdusiran is currently in two Phase 2a combination clinical trials. AB-101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

