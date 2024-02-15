Taboola to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that members of its management team will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 4, 2024

Time: 4:25 p.m. PT

Event: JMP Securities Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

Event: KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. PT

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at www.taboola.com/about/investors.

