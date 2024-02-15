Carrier Screening Market is Expected to Reach $5.4 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrier Screening market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $5.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly due to by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders. However, Lack of standard guidelines for carrier screening is one of the challenges for which may hinder the growth of this market.

Carrier Screening Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Type, Medical Condition, Technology, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa, GCC countries) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing recognition of simulation training in developing economies Key Market Driver Growing emphasis on ensuring patient safety

Based on the product & service, Carrier Screening Market is classified into product & Service. The service segment is forecasted to drive the Carrier Screening Market. The high growth of the services segment is attributed to the rising burden of genetic diseases worldwide, Advancements in Genetic Technologies, Accessibility and Availability of Services are driving the growth of the service segment.

Based on the Type, the global Carrier Screening Market is segmented into Expanded Carrier Screening (Customized Panel Testing, Predesigned Panel Testing)., and Targeted Diseases Carrier screening. The largest share of Expanded Carrier Screening segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing use of new high-throughput technologies such as sequencing & microarrays and recommendations for the use of expanded carrier screening. Additionally, In expanded carrier screening (ECS), many disorders are screened using a single sample. This type of screening can be conducted without requiring prior race or ethnicity checks.

Based on the Medical Conditions, Carrier Screening Market is classified into Hematologic Conditions, Pulmonary Conditions, Neurological Conditions, and Others. The Pulmonary Conditions segment is forecasted to drive the Carrier Screening Market. The high growth of the Pulmonary Conditions segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of cystic fibrosis, increasing awareness of cystic fibrosis, and the availability of targeted carrier screening panels for cystic fibrosis and other pulmonary conditions which require carrier screening tests like Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia, and others.

Based on the Technology, Carrier Screening Market is classified into DNA Sequencing, PCR, DNA Microarray, and Other. The DNA Sequencing segment is forecasted to drive the Carrier Screening Market. The high growth of the Pulmonary Conditions segment is attributed to the growing test volumes conducted in hospitals, reference laboratories, and molecular diagnostics companies using sequencing technologies such as NGS. Likewise, because of its ability to analyze multiple genes simultaneously, NGS is widely used for carrier screening, providing a comprehensive view of an individual's carrier status for various conditions

Based on the End User, the global Carrier Screening Market is segmented into Hospitals and Medical Centers, Clinical Laboratories, Fertility Clinics, Other End Users. The Hospitals and Medical Centers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this segment include its ability to provide Comprehensive Healthcare Services, Integration with Obstetrics and Gynecology Departments, and Hospitals are key providers of prenatal and maternity care.

Based on the region, the Carrier Screening Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is forecasted to climb the Carrier Screening Market. Growth in the North American market is mainly driven due to the North America, particularly the United States and Canada, is known for its advanced healthcare infrastructure and research facilities. The large share of North America can be attributed to several factors, such as the presence of well-established healthcare systems in the US and Canada, wide access to advanced screening techniques (such as DNA sequencing), recommendations for carrier screening, high and growing demand for the early detection of genetic disorders.

Carrier Screening market major players covered in the report, such as:

Invitae Corporation. (US)

Fulgent Genetics. (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Germany)

OPKO Health, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US)

Myriad Genetics, Inc (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Natera, Inc. (Italy)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. (US)

CENTOGENE N.V.(Germany)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

BGI (China)

Otogenetics (US)

GeneTech (India)

Signature Diagnostics Inc. (US)

MedGenome (US)

Ambry Genetics. (US)

Asper Biogene (Estonia)

LifeLabs Genetics (Canada)

EasyDNA (US)

LifeCell (India)

CNC Path Lab (India)

Oxy-Gen Laboratory LLC (US)

Mitera (US)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the Carrier Screening Market into the following segments and subsegments:

Regional split

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Product and Service

Product

Service

Type

Targeted Diseases Carrier screening

Expanded Carrier Screening Customized Panel Testing Predesigned Panel Testing



Medical Conditions

Hematologic Conditions

Pulmonary Conditions

Neurological Conditions

Others

Technology

DNA Sequencing

PCR

DNA Microarray

Other

End User

Hospitals and Medical Centers

Clinical Laboratories

Fertility Clinics

Other End Users

Key Market Stakeholders:

Carrier screening product manufacturers, vendors, and distributors

Carrier screening service companies

Hospitals and private physician clinics

Reference laboratories

Donor banks

Health insurance payers

Research & consulting firms

Diagnostic Centers, and Medical Colleges

Research Institutes

Clinical Laboratories

Distributors of Carrier Screening Products and services

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global Carrier Screening Market based on Product & Service, Type, Medical Condition, Technology, End User, and Region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW)2

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market shares, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and partnerships in the Carrier Screening Market.

