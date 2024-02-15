Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size/Share Predicted to Reach USD 50.84 Billion By 2032, With 6.6% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Staples, Spunbound, Composite, Meltblown); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market size and share are currently valued at USD 28.77 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 50.84 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 6.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What are Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics? How Big is Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size & Share?

As the usage of polypropylene became more and more approved in aggregate of consumer and industrial applications, it was moderately detected that this kind of plastic also portrayed the possibility of a textile. Polypropylene fabric is a nonwoven textile, which indicates that it is rendered instantly from the substance bereft of spinning or weaving. The rapidly rising demand for polypropylene fabrics market can be attributed to the benefit of polypropylene as a fabric is its moisture conveyance potential. This textile cannot soak up any moisture, and rather, moisture proceeds through polypropylene fabric completely.

The polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market growth can be attributed to the escalating demand in the hygiene industry for making sanitary commodities for women, babies, and adults. For instance, in March 2020, Berry embarked on a contemporary commodity in its Synergex compass, particularly deliberated for facemask usage. The recently launched mask portrays a contemporary reserve for the conventional facemask covering formation by offering a solitary sheet of multidimensions of nonwoven substances.

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Key Companies

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Asahi Kasai Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

First Quality Nonwovens Inc.

FITESA

Freudenberg Group

Johns Manville Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lydall, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

PFNonwovens a.s.

Schouw & Co.

Suominen Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Key Highlights

Escalating demand in the hygiene industry for making sanitary commodities for women, babies, and adults is pushing the market growth.

The polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market segmentation is primarily based on product, application, and region.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Usage in hygiene commodities: Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics are broadly used in hygiene commodities such as feminine hygiene commodities, grown-up indulgent products, baby nappies, and medical repositories such as surgical gowns, drapes, and masks. The demand for these commodities stays determined because of the growing healthcare consciousness, the proliferation of the population, and the developing medical applications. The polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market size is expanding as the degree of consumer cash flow surges; there is additional disbursement by consumers on personal hygiene commodities involving sanitary products, diapers, and wipes.

Usage in the medical field: The growing demand for polypropylene nonwoven fabric in the medical field stimulates market growth. The polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market sales are soaring due to the particular traits and multi-skilled applications of polypropylene nonwoven fabric in the healthcare industry. Polypropylene nonwoven fabric is considerably utilized in the making of medical textiles such as surgical gowns, masks, and drapes because of its economical prices and lightweight nature. Its anti-allergenic identity, merged with outstanding barricade elements against solutions and microorganisms, renders it a productive alternative in medicine.

Industry Trends:

Progressive technology: Spunbonded technology is the most regularly used manufacturing procedure for polypropylene nonwoven fabrics. The sizeable benefit of this technique, such as its economical and effortless manufacturing procedure, has played an important part in acquiring a notable market share for these commodities. Meltblown and synthesized commodity demand is expected to escalate, especially in geotextiles and industrial applications, because of their outstanding moisture barricade and resilient strength attributes.

Filtration productivity: Nonwoven polypropylene surfaces as an economical substance for masks. The microstructure and motif offer it an aggressive benefit in bacterial distilling and air penetrability. In the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market, these masks possess filtration productivity of a minimal 95% against bacteria and are insubstantial, water resistant, pliable, and compliant. Additionally, as they are deliberated for solitary usage, they are acknowledged for their cleanliness and hygiene.

Restraints

High costs: As crude oil is a crucial ingredient in polypropylene making, the price of polypropylene is impacted by movements in crude oil costs. The global socio-political topography distinguished by dissension and natural calamities furthers notable movements in crude oil costs. These movements have a pessimistic influence on the PP nonwoven fabric manufacturing process. The growing prices of obtaining raw materials uplift the holistic price of polypropylene nonwoven fabrics, undoubtedly reducing demand for these fabrics in the making of masks, sanitary pads, sanitary napkins, and baby diapers.

Segmentation Overview

The Spunbound Segment Witnessed a Steep Rise

Based on product, the spunbound segment witnessed a steep rise. The polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market demand is on the rise as it is the most economical technology that is utilized for making polypropylene nonwoven fabrics. The condescending attributes of spunbonded nonwoven fabrics, merged with effective manufacturing procedures linked with this technology, are anticipated to push the demand for the commodity in some comprehensive applications. These applications involve packaging substances, medical endowment, hygiene commodities, geotextiles, and shoe manufacturing, among others. Spunbounded technology is most extensively utilized in procedures for making nonwoven fabrics.

The Hygiene Segment Dominated the Market

Based on application, the hygiene segment dominated the market. The polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market trends include the growing demand for hygiene commodities such as baby diapers, grown-up wantonness commodities, and feminine cleanliness commodities. Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics possess a polished, subdued, and rubbery texture as well as waterproof and recyclable traits, which render them perfect for usage in hygienic commodities.

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 50.84 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 30.59 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.6% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasai Corporation, Berry Global, Inc., First Quality Nonwovens Inc., FITESA, Freudenberg Group, Johns Manville Corporation, among others Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market share due to China being its biggest producer. In urban cities in China, throwaway diaper usage is escalating. Additionally, the Indian government has initiated innumerable schemes to encourage the usage of sanitary pads and napkins as a prohibitive step against urinary contamination in women. The market growth in this region is pushed by a growing population and escalated demand for polypropylene nonwoven fabric in diverse industries involving agriculture, healthcare, construction, and geotextiles. Significant market contenders are organizing the advancement of commodities that have elements such as relief, viability, and water and dustproof.

Europe: This region has witnessed the fastest growth in the market due to European nations such as the UK, Germany, France, and Italy bestowing notably to regional market growth. This is because of escalated usage of feminine hygiene commodities and greater consciousness of the advantages of sanitary pads and napkins in the course of menstruation. Scotland is leading by example by becoming the foremost nation to offer free sanitary pads and napkins for those who require them. This enterprise objects to confront the shame and absence of education encompassing menstruation while escalating the obtainability of feminine hygiene commodities.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key companies in the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market?

Ans: Some of the key companies in the market are Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasai Corporation, and Berry Global, Inc.

What are the key segments covered in the market?

Ans: The key segments covered in the market are product, application, and region.

What are the key driving factors in the market?

Ans: The key driving factors in the market are escalating usage in hygiene commodities and the medical field.

What is the market value estimated by the end of 2032?

Ans: the market value estimated by the end of 2032 is USD 50.84 billion.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market report based on product, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Staples

Spunbound

Composite

Meltblown

By Application Outlook

Industrial

Hygiene

Automotive

Agriculture

Furnishings

Medical

Geotextiles

Carpet

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

