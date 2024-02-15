Aqua Security Wins Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Global Software Supply Chain Security Technology Innovation Leadership Award

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced it won the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices 2023 Global Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS) Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in SSCS.



With the addition of SSCS in 2022, Aqua Security’s Cloud Native Application Platform (CNAPP) was the industry’s first solution to secure all stages of software build and release, protecting the full software development life cycle (SDLC) from code through build to runtime. The company’s holistic approach to SSCS has set Aqua ahead of competitors establishing it as the market leader.

“Aqua secures the software supply chain for enterprises around the world , seamlessly securing the entire process from code to cloud and promoting a culture where DevSecOps teams prioritize and maintain security throughout,” says Gilad Elyashar, Chief Product Officer at Aqua. “We are honored to win this prestigious award, as it highlights our dedication to pushing the boundaries and delivering cutting-edge SSCS solutions to meet our customers’ evolving challenges.”

Aqua uniquely detects and mitigates risk in all four layers of the software supply chain - the code, infrastructure, tools and process. This unified approach acutely focuses security resources on pinpointing and fixing true risk at the source, which is proven to reduce the application attack surface. Data shows that Aqua customers can reduce the effort spent on application security testing by 97%, while simultaneously reducing risk of a breach by 50%.

“The company’s visionary market direction to shift-left and shield-right security capabilities, its ability to leverage megatrends in its enhancements, coupled with its consistent product innovation exemplify its commitment to innovation and creativity to address technology voids in the SSCS market,” said Ying Ting Neoh, research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

“Frost & Sullivan commends Aqua Security’s ability to differentiate itself from other competitors through some of the pioneering approaches it has taken to offer a more integrated, lightweight, code-to-cloud SSCS features, enabling it to solidify its innovation leadership in the SSCS space,” added Neoh.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

This recognition is the most recent in a series of company honors. Specific to CNAPP and SSCS, Aqua was recently named Market Champion in the KuppingerCole Software Supply Chain Security Leadership Compass and Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole CNAPP Leadership Compass . Aqua was also selected as the “ Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year ” in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program for transforming the way companies approach cloud native security.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com .

