Ocular Therapeutix™ Appoints Steve Meyers to Chief Commercial Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the appointment of Steve Meyers as Chief Commercial Officer.

“As we continue our commitment to advancing our drug portfolio in order to enhance the quality of life for patients, I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Steve Meyers to the role of Chief Commercial Officer,” said Antony Mattessich, CEO of Ocular Therapeutix. “Steve has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision and a deep understanding of our mission. With his expertise and dedication, I am confident he will play a pivotal role in driving Ocular’s commercial efforts forward.”

“I am truly honored by this opportunity to serve as Chief Commercial Officer," said Steve Meyers. “Over the past two years, I’ve been inspired by our commitment to develop transformational treatments to enhance people’s vision and quality of life. I’m eager to continue driving innovation and ultimately making a meaningful difference for patients and shareholders alike.”

Mr. Meyers has over 20 years of commercial experience, including several buy and bill, specialty pharmacy and innovative technology product launches in highly competitive markets. Mr. Meyers served in other commercial capacities at leading biotechnology organizations including Regeneron, AbbVie, and Procter & Gamble. Prior to joining Ocular, Mr. Meyers served as Vice President of Sales at Flexion Therapeutics in the orthopedic space. Mr. Meyers holds a B.S. from Louisiana State University in Cardiopulmonary Science.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology ELUTYX™. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets include: AXPAXLI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of wet AMD and a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant, also known as OTX-TIC), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects for the Company and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "goal," "may", "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing and costs involved in commercializing DEXTENZA or any product or product candidate that receives regulatory approval; the ability to retain regulatory approval of DEXTENZA or any product or product candidate that receives regulatory approval; the ability to maintain and the sufficiency of product, procedure and any other reimbursement codes for DEXTENZA; the initiation, design, timing, conduct and outcomes of clinical trials, including the Phase 3 SOL-1 trial evaluating AXPAXLI for the treatment of wet AMD; the risk that the FDA will not agree with the Company’s interpretation of the written agreement under the SPA; the risk that even though the FDA has agreed with the overall design of the SOL-1 trial, the FDA may not agree that the data generated by the SOL-1 trial supports potential marketing approval; uncertainty as to whether the data from earlier clinical trials will be predictive of the data of later clinical trials, particularly later clinical trials that have a different design or utilize a different formulation than the earlier trials; availability of data from clinical trials and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; the Company’s scientific approach and general development progress; uncertainties inherent in estimating the Company’s cash runway, future expenses and other financial results, including its ability to fund future operations, including clinical trials; Company’s existing indebtedness and the ability of the Company’s creditors to accelerate the maturity of such indebtedness upon the occurrence of certain events of default; the Company’s ability to enter into strategic alliances or generate additional funding on a timely basis, on favorable terms, or at all; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

