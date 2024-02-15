VirTra CEO John Givens Appointed as Executive Committee Chair for National Center for Simulation

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) ("VirTra" or the "Company"), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, has today announced that CEO John Givens was appointed Chairman of the Board for National Center for Simulation (NCS), an association of defense companies, government, academic, and modeling and simulations industry members.



Givens has been an executive committee member on the Board of Directors for NCS for 6 years and has held the secretary, treasurer, and co-Chair providing valuable experience and insight to its industry members. This position of Chair is a two-year term. In addition to his positions as CEO of VirTra, and previously President of Bohemia Interactive Simulations, Givens continues his mission to increase awareness and use of simulations across a broad spectrum of industries.

"This is an incredible honor, and I'm thankful for the chance to work with such talented people on this executive board and across this great industry," said Givens about his position. "It continues to amaze me that when I started in this modeling and simulation industry, how little simulation was being utilized compared to today, where we see its use in our DoD sector and areas we never guessed would use simulation. I look forward to the future of this organization and extending the outreach even further."

George Cheros, NCS president and CEO, added "we're extremely proud of the quality of all our board members, and we're excited to see John and the executive committee continue to lead NCS to new levels of excellence." To view the current Board of Directors, visit this link here.

As the simulation industry continues to rapidly expand, VirTra aims to continue its legacy of being a pioneer of simulation training technology and adapt to the changes in the defense space and support the efforts of the National Center for Simulation.

About NCS

The National Center for Simulation is a non-profit trade association in Orlando, Florida, whose vision is to lead the growth of modeling, simulation, and training. NCS is committed to promoting MS&T technology expansion, supporting education and workforce development, and providing business development support to its members. www.simulationinformation.com.

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

