Stockton Criminal Defense Lawyer Upholds Constitutional Rights amid Sideshow Enforcement; Attorney Allen Sawyer to Represent Accused San Joaquin County Sideshow Participants

STOCKTON, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer today announces that California Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer is representing several people arrested at an illegal sideshow in Stockton whose cars have been taken as evidence by the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Fox 40 News article, over 150 people were arrested and 88 cars were impounded by the office of San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow following a large sideshow in Stockton on February 3 that resulted in a road closure. In an appearance on Fox 40 News, attorney Allen Sawyer explained he is currently representing 12 of the people whose cars were seized and are being held for further investigation.

“As a criminal defense attorney committed to the protection of individual rights, it was a privilege to offer legal insights on Fox 40 News concerning the intensified efforts to curb illegal sideshow activities on our roadways,” said Sawyer. “My commentary focused on the delicate balance of maintaining public safety while rigorously defending the constitutional rights of those accused.”

According to Fox 40 News, as of February 9, the sheriff’s office was awaiting the issuing of search warrants for the impounded cars in an effort to find illegal items inside them. All cars will be held until individual court cases have been released by the district attorney’s office. While charges have yet to be filed, attorney Allen Sawyer says the significant consequences these charges may carry makes getting competent legal representation imperative.

“Participants of sideshows should be aware that they are entitled to due process and fair treatment under the law and that they have the right to an attorney who will fight tenaciously for your legal protections,” Sawyer said.

About California Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer

With offices in Stockton, San Jose, and Sacramento, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer comprises unparalleled attorney representation for a range of California legal matters. Additionally, Mr. Sawyer can be seen regularly on local television news, handling cases for politicians, celebrities, sports figures, and matters in the public eye.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Allen Sawyer directly at (209) 645-0556, or visit the law firm website: https://www.allensawyer.com/




