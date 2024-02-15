Middle East's Electric Vehicle Market Surges as LeapCharger Aims to be at Forefront of Comprehensive Ecosystem Approach

CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to provide this corporate and EV industry update.



The Middle East's electric vehicle (EV) industry is experiencing a seismic shift, driven by a combination of governmental support, environmental consciousness, and technological advancements. As the region propels towards sustainable transportation solutions, Dubai-based LeapCharger emerges as a pivotal player, pioneering a comprehensive ecosystem approach to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility.

**Statistics and Market Insights:**

Recent data underscores the remarkable growth of the EV market in the Middle East. Over the past two years, EV sales in the region have surged by an astounding 150%, propelled by:

- Government Initiatives: Proactive policies and incentives implemented by governments across the Middle East, including subsidies, tax incentives, and infrastructure development, have spurred the adoption of electric vehicles

- Environmental Awareness: Heightened environmental consciousness and concerns over air quality and climate change have driven individuals, businesses, and governments to embrace cleaner transportation alternatives.

- Technological Advancements: Breakthroughs in battery technology, charging infrastructure, and electric vehicle design have significantly enhanced the feasibility, performance, and appeal of electric mobility.

With the Middle East positioned as a burgeoning hub for electric mobility, industry analysts anticipate continued exponential growth, with market penetration projected to reach unprecedented levels in the near future.

**LeapCharger: Leading the Charge with a Comprehensive Ecosystem Approach**

At the forefront of this transformative wave is LeapCharger, a Dubai-based company committed to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape through a holistic ecosystem approach. By integrating DC fast charging infrastructure, EV vehicles, and home chargers, LeapCharger is poised to redefine the future of transportation in the Middle East and beyond.

**Key Components of LeapCharger’s Ecosystem Approach:**

1. **DC Fast Charging Infrastructure:** LeapCharger is spearheading the deployment of a robust network of DC fast chargers across the Middle East. These high-speed charging stations enable EV owners to replenish their vehicles' batteries quickly and conveniently, facilitating long-distance travel and enhancing the overall EV ownership experience.

2. **Electric Vehicle Offerings:** In addition to charging infrastructure, LeapCharger expects to collaborate with leading EV manufacturers to offer a diverse range of electric vehicles tailored to the needs and preferences of consumers in the Middle East. From compact city cars to luxurious SUVs, LeapCharger aims to ensure that drivers have access to high-quality, reliable EV options that suit their lifestyles.

3. **Home Charging Solutions:** Recognizing the importance of convenient charging options for residential EV owners, LeapCharger will soon be releasing its line of state-of-the-art home charging solutions. Whether through wall-mounted chargers or wireless charging pads, the Company will offer a solution to individuals to recharge their vehicles from the comfort of their homes, maximizing convenience and accessibility.

By integrating these key components into a seamless ecosystem, LeapCharger is empowering individuals, businesses, and municipalities to embrace electric mobility with confidence. Through strategic partnerships, innovative technologies, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, LeapCharger is driving positive change and shaping the future of transportation in the Middle East.

“Over the last few months, our goal has been to aggressively grow LeapCharger in every respect. From securing strategic partnerships to negotiating deals for EV charger installations, we are methodically executing on our business plan in a way that paves the road for significant growth in the future. In short order, we expect several new developments that we believe will propel our company to the next level. Once our EV prototypes are received, our next growth phase will begin. As always, shareholder value and loyalty is paramount to us, and our ability to secure and receive the necessary financing for our operations will be done with maintaining that value in mind,” stated Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger.

For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.leapcharger.com and our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com, or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leapcharger/

Twitter: https://x.com/LeapCharger?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leapcharger/

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

+19173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com