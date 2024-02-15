Vericel to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on February 29, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Vericel’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results and business highlights.



The live webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download the required audio software, if necessary. Presentation slides for the conference call will be available on the webcast and on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website.

To participate by telephone, please register here to receive dial-in details and your personal passcode. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Vericel website until February 28, 2025.

