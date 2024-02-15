AISIX SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PARTICIPATION AT 2024 CATIQ CONFERENCE IN TORONTO

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AISIX Solutions Inc., (“AISIX” or “the Company”) (TSXV: AISX) (OTCQB: AISXF) (FSE: QT7), a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider, has proudly unveiled its Wildfire 2.0 dataset at the 2024 CatIQ Connect conference in Toronto. This event, a cornerstone for professionals in catastrophe intelligence, featured the innovative Wildfire 2.0 dataset during a well-received talk at the Tech Development panel by Dr. Gio Roberti, AISIX’s Head of Product.



Dr. Roberti's presentation detailed the development and capabilities of the Wildfire 2.0 dataset, highlighting its use of environmental variables, historical wildfire data, and cutting-edge predictive modeling algorithms to enhance wildfire risk assessment accuracy and reliability. This significant scientific advancement reflects AISIX Solutions' commitment to leveraging technology and analytics in creating effective climate risk management solutions.

Following the presentation, AISIX Solutions experienced a substantial surge in interest from attendees, leading to the arrangement of multiple demonstrations for various companies interested in the Wildfire 2.0 dataset. This enthusiastic reception serves as a strong validation of AISIX Solutions' direction and methodologies in the field of climate risk data modeling, confirming the industry's recognition of the need for innovative solutions in addressing complex environmental challenges.

Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions, reflected on the conference's success, stating, "The CatIQ Conference was flawlessly organized, attracting top professionals from across Canada, including those from the fields of catastrophe modeling, risk assessment, insurance, and banking. The event was further enriched by the attendance of representatives from the Canadian government and leaders from Indigenous communities. It served not only as an unparalleled networking platform but also as a critical educational experience, offering deep insights into the forefront of climate risk management."

Bellantis' remarks highlight the conference's pivotal role in fostering essential discussions among a broad spectrum of experts and stakeholders, furthering a collective understanding of climate risk challenges. The inclusivity of professionals from various sectors, alongside governmental and Indigenous leaders, underscores the importance of such forums in driving innovation and collaboration within the Canadian context, emphasizing a holistic approach to advancing risk management and resilience strategies.

The success of the Wildfire 2.0 dataset at the CatIQ Conference underscores the critical role of scientific innovation in enhancing disaster preparedness and response strategies amid increasing climate change. AISIX Solutions remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of climate risk analysis, offering stakeholders the tools required for effective risk mitigation and strategic planning.

For more information about AISIX Solutions and its climate risk solutions, please visit their website, www.aisix.ca, or connect on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About AISIX Solutions

AISIX Solutions, is a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions is on a mission to provide accurate assessments to help people, businesses and governments effectively analyze, manage, and mitigate climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with real-time insights, AISIX Solutions aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

For further information:

Mihalis Belantis, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 620-1051

investors@aisix.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “target” and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company’s expected product offerings, the functionalities of the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface and the Company’s expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company’s ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company’s ability to compete and the Company’s ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release