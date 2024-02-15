Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Worth $9.2 billion by 2028, Growing At a CAGR of 17.5% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2023 to USD 9.2 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Cloud mobile BaaS encompasses various service types, streamlining mobile app development and backend management. One key aspect is data Storage and databases, where MBaaS solutions provide scalable, cloud-based storage options, easing the storage and retrieval of data without developers dealing with the intricacies of database management. This service type is critical for mobile applications that require efficient data handling, retrieval, and storage, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing mobile app-driven economies demand BaaS. Escalating demand for mobile app development across diverse sectors

Restraints:

Dependency on service providers. Vulnerability to service outages or interruptions

Opportunities:

Mobile apps and mobile games gaining popularity among the end-users. The proliferation of smartphones and the expansion of high-speed mobile networks.

Another vital service type is user authentication and management, simplifying the implementation of secure user access controls. Cloud mobile BaaS platforms offer out-of-the-box solutions for user authentication, authorization, and user profile management, enhancing the security and personalization of mobile applications. Additionally, mobile BaaS often includes APIs and integration services, allowing developers to effortlessly integrate their mobile apps with third-party APIs, cloud services, and enterprise systems. By providing these pre-built services, mobile BaaS accelerates development, reduces complexity, and ensures a robust backend infrastructure, contributing to the overall efficiency of mobile application development and maintenance.

The service type segment of the cloud mobile BaaS market is segmented into cloud storage & backup, user authentication & authorization, database management, push notification, and other service types. The database management service type segment plays a pivotal role in the cloud mobile BaaS market by providing a robust and scalable infrastructure for handling data storage and retrieval in mobile applications. This segment encompasses services that manage databases, ensuring efficient organization, retrieval, and synchronization of data across various devices. In the context of mobile BaaS, these services offer developers a simplified way to integrate and interact with databases without the complexities of infrastructure management. It facilitates seamless connectivity between mobile applications and backend databases, supporting features such as data synchronization, real-time updates, and secure storage. The efficiency and reliability of these database management services significantly impact the overall performance and user experience of mobile applications, making them a critical component in the cloud mobile BaaS ecosystem. As businesses increasingly rely on mobile platforms, the database management service type becomes instrumental in ensuring the seamless functioning and scalability of mobile applications in the cloud environment.

By region, the cloud mobile BaaS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific comprises China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In the Asia Pacific region, cloud mobile BaaS platforms play a pivotal role across various industry verticals, fostering innovation, scalability, and efficiency in mobile app development. In the rapidly growing technology landscape of countries such as China, India, Japan, and other Asia Pacific countries, major cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google offer robust mobile BaaS solutions that cater to the diverse needs of industries ranging from finance and healthcare to retail and logistics.

In the finance sector, cloud MBaaS platforms provide the foundation for secure and compliant mobile applications. Twenty57, Hasura BaaS, and Oursky offer services such as authentication, data storage, and serverless computing that are crucial for developing fintech applications. These platforms enable financial institutions in the Asia Pacific region to build scalable and feature-rich mobile apps while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements. In the healthcare industry, mobile BaaS platforms play a vital role in the development of mobile applications for patient management, telemedicine, and health monitoring. The serverless architecture of Google Firebase, for instance, allows healthcare developers to focus on creating applications that seamlessly handle real-time data and ensure patient privacy, aligning with the growing demand for digital health solutions in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

E-commerce and retail industries thrive in the Asia Pacific region, and cloud mobile BaaS platforms contribute significantly to the success of online businesses. AWS Amplify, Microsoft Azure Mobile Apps, and Firebase offer scalable solutions for handling user authentication, managing product catalogs, and enabling smooth mobile shopping experiences. The flexibility in database management and support for various programming languages make these platforms essential for building eCommerce applications that cater to diverse markets in countries such as China and India. In the logistics and transportation sector, mobile BaaS platforms facilitate the development of mobile applications for tracking, route optimization, and supply chain management. AWS Amplify, with its integration capabilities, allows logistics companies in Asia Pacific to connect mobile apps seamlessly with other cloud services, optimizing operations and enhancing overall efficiency. The adaptability of these platforms to different industry verticals underscores their significance in driving digital transformation across the diverse economies of the Asia Pacific region, fostering innovation, and enhancing the overall efficiency of businesses and services in the cloud mobile BaaS market.

Some of the major cloud mobile BaaS vendors are AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), MongoDB (US), IBM (US), Rackspace Technology (US), Progress (US), Temenos (Switzerland), Cloudflare (US), Couchbase (US), Twenty57 (Mauritius), Oursky (Hong Kong), Contentful (Germany), Pragma (Colombia), Heroku (US), brainCloud (Canada), and Addon Solutions (India).

