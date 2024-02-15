Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2024 Workforce Planning and Analysis Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2024 Workforce Planning and Analysis Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research.



Workforce planning and analysis is a category of tools and processes that help align workforces with business goals, strategies, and workplace dynamics. It includes requirements, analysis, and forecasting for current and future needs and the development of plans to address imbalances to optimize human resources, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

“Our study underscores the expanding role of performance management across various business functions beyond the traditional scope of finance,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “Facing an array of external challenges, organizations are looking for a more holistic approach to performance management to respond adaptively, make informed decisions, and execute strategies with precision.”

The study shows that 46 percent of respondents use workforce planning and analysis today, with another 24 percent indicating plans to adopt workforce planning in the next 12 months. The human resources function is the most likely primary user, followed by finance and operations.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

