Nexxen Enhances TV Intelligence Solution with Premium Streaming Data Through Exclusive Agreement with PeerLogix

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV (“CTV”), today announced the augmentation of its TV Intelligence solution with exclusive aggregated and scaled premium streaming viewership data from platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus. As streaming services continue to gain traction, a new partnership with PeerLogix, Inc. – the audience discovery platform recognized as the standard in tracking over-the-top (“OTT”) data across smart TV, desktop and mobile – further enables brands and advertisers leveraging Nexxen’s platform to reach as many as 50 million households, empowering them to effectively target a unified TV audience.



Using proprietary technology, PeerLogix captures and catalogues global consumer viewership data from various leading CTV platforms in real-time. Integrated with traditional television viewership data (to which Nexxen also has exclusive access), these comprehensive segments enhance Nexxen’s TV Intelligence solution – an expansive dataset inclusive of Set-Top Box (“STB”), Automatic Content Recognition (“ACR”) and cross-screen panel data – so advertisers can craft and reach personalized audiences based on a variety of factors, such as genre or viewing habits.

"The integration of PeerLogix's data into our TV Intelligence solution enhances our capacity to deliver unparalleled value to our clients through real-time, premium insights," said Jessica La Rosa, Vice President, TV Partnerships and Strategy at Nexxen. "We're thrilled to be expanding our already holistic and representative dataset with cutting edge streaming viewership data, allowing brands and advertisers to elevate the effectiveness of their campaigns in the fast-evolving CTV landscape."

“Our partnership with Nexxen represents a significant advancement in the evolution of advertising to streaming audiences, introducing a more holistic approach in today's complex media landscape by uniting PeerLogix's robust viewership data with Nexxen's market-leading platform," said William Gorfein, Chief Executive Officer at PeerLogix. "This strategic partnership is a pivotal step forward which offers clients unparalleled insights and enhanced precision in the targeting of streaming audiences, bridging the gap between linear and streaming channels via the Nexxen platform to engage diverse television audiences.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Nexxen delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. Our robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.



Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN). For more information, visit nexxen.com.



About PeerLogix

PeerLogix serves as the go-to audience discovery platform for advertisers navigating the evolving OTT/streaming TV ecosystem. The company boasts a library spanning over seven years of streaming video data, powered by a patented technology platform that collects and catalogs real-time OTT data, while utilizing both licensed and publicly available databases to gain insights into consumer preferences. This capability allows PeerLogix to precisely build and target advertising audiences across the entire spectrum of 'cord-cutters.' For more information, please visit www.peerlogix.com.

