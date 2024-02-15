Minelab Showcases Its Newest Technologies at the 50th Anniversary IWA Outdoor Classics in Germany

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minelab , the world leader in metal-detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting and landmine clearance, will be fully detectable at the 2024 IWA Outdoor Classics Show . From Feb. 29 to March 3, industry leaders will gather at the most highly regarded trade show for high performance target sports, nature activities and personal protection.



“Celebrating its 50th year, the IWA Outdoor Classics serves as a valuable opportunity to engage with partners and present the distinctive functionalities of our detectors to trade experts and enthusiasts alike. We look forward to many meaningful exchanges throughout this exciting four-day experience and to showcasing our innovative and quality products and our team’s personal commitments to creating detectors that exceed expectations,” Rob Wells, Vice President of Minelab Europe.

In Hall 4, Stand 505, trade attendees will be able to drop by and get a first-hand look at some of the brand’s most innovative product launches released throughout the last year. On Saturday, March 2, attendees are invited to the stand for an exciting event to gain an insider perspective on the unrivaled Minelab technology that distinguishes the brand from other target detectors on the market. Meet team members to learn and ask questions.

Still curious? Expect a reveal of upcoming innovations being developed to market in the months ahead.

MANTICORE: An unrivaled detecting experience built from the brand’s original Multi-IQ technology, Multi-IQ+ transmits more power, operates at a wider range and unearths more targets. Despite its power, MANTICORE weighs only 2.9lbs and features a three-piece, collapsible carbon-fiber shaft system with premium Scorpion Armrest. MANTICORE also features a large color screen that delivers the most intuitive user experience ever offered on a detector.

X-TERRA PRO: Fully-loaded, fully-waterproof, light and compact– what more could one want in a treasure detector? This model allows users to match their terrain with Park, Field, and Beach search modes. It’s equipped with PRO-SWITCH (Switchable Frequency Technology) with 5, 8, 10, or 15 kHz options to take control of any environment or situation that comes your way. Fully IP68 waterproof up to 16 ft., it’s also loaded with features like 5-audio modes, control pod flashlight and handgrip vibration.

EQUINOX 700 and 900: These detectors proudly come with improved Target Separation and increased high-resolution Target IDs to help detectorists distinguish between trash and treasure like never before. Five percent lighter than their predecessors, these models are also waterproof up to 16 feet.

PRO-FIND 40: Designed for the complete detectorist, this pinpointer with speaker and LED flashlight features increased depth, adjustable 5-level sensitivity, Rapid Re-tune, ferrous tone ID, high visibility and handy lost-alarm. It helps discover coins, rings and gold precisely on land and under water with unparalleled depth and speed. Each comes equipped with a holster, lanyard, 9V PP3 battery and multi-language instructions.



About Minelab detectors

With a team of over 75 engineers, Minelab’s metal detection technology has been hailed as the best in the world and offers a range of products for beginners and experienced detectorists. Magnetic minerals, iron-rich soil, deep water, and sand are no match for Minelab products, making them adaptable to any environment.

Minelab is available online and at retailers globally.

For more information, visit minelab.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .