Season Health and The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network Announce Partnership to Leverage Food as Medicine in the Treatment of Diabetes

Season Health, the leading food-as-medicine platform designed to address chronic condition management at scale, announced a new partnership today with the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) health network, a health system in eastern Wisconsin with 10 hospital locations, more than 45 health centers and more than 2,300 physicians. The evidence-based, six-month program will support patients with diabetes to measurably decrease unhealthy blood sugar levels.

The comprehensive food-as-medicine platform includes one-on-one clinical nutrition support from registered dietitians, access to thousands of culturally relevant recipes, home delivery of medically-tailored meals and groceries, and ongoing nutrition education to kick-start behavior change.

“One out of every ten Americans has diabetes,” said Josh Hix, co-founder and CEO of Season. “Our integrated platform provides patients with everything they need to prevent and manage diabetes and other chronic conditions, with seamless access to healthy, medically-tailored groceries and meals. Equally as important, this program offers individualized clinical nutrition support that drives long-term behavior change and sustainable outcomes for patients. We are excited to partner with the Froedtert & MCW health network and expand access to our platform to patients across the state of Wisconsin.”

Season has demonstrated improved health outcomes for patients with conditions that are highly influenced by nutrition, impacting both the patient’s control of their disease and, by extension, their healthcare utilization. For patients with a starting HbA1c of 8 or higher, Season sees an average reduction of 1.6 points over the course of their six-month programs, which leads to fewer emergency room visits, inpatient stays, and less reliance on medications.

“Working with our patients in a holistic way to address lifestyle impacts on diabetes, we’re hopeful we can help support healthier eating habits to minimize reliance on medications and complication of diabetes such as stroke and heart disease,” said Caitlin Dunn, Director of Population and Digital Health for the Froedtert & MCW health network.

The program launches today, with outcomes measured at the start and completion of the program. Eligible patients of the Froedtert & MCW network will receive an offer to participate in Season’s program for six months. Throughout the program, they will receive virtual support from registered dieticians and diabetes specialists for personalized nutritional guidance and condition-specific education and support, while leveraging connections to the patient’s provider for recommended medication adjustments. The Season app provides a centralized platform to allow access to healthy recipes and prepared meals that align with the dietitian’s recommendations, while utilizing local food vendors to seamlessly offer both in-store shopping and delivery for access to affordable, healthy, and culturally-relevant food.

About Season Health

Season Health is the only integrated clinical nutrition solution that drives engagement, outcomes and cost of care reduction across populations powered by its food-as-medicine platform. With one of the largest networks of registered dietitians and curated food market of national and local vendors, Season empowers individuals and their families to make informed, sustainable choices, measurably improving both health outcomes and quality of life.

About the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin supporting a shared mission of patient care, innovation, medical research and education. Our health network operates eastern Wisconsin's only academic medical center and adult Level I Trauma Center at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, an internationally recognized training and research center engaged in thousands of clinical trials and studies. The Froedtert & MCW health network, which includes 10 hospital locations, more than 2,300 physicians and more than 45 health centers and clinics, draws patients from throughout the Midwest and the nation. In our most recent fiscal year, outpatient visits were more than 1.6 million, inpatient admissions to our hospitals exceeded 57,500 and visits to our network physicians totaled more than 1.28 million.



In addition to Froedtert Hospital, the network includes Froedtert Bluemound Rehabilitation Hospital, Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Froedtert Community Hospital with locations in Mequon, New Berlin, Oak Creek and Pewaukee. The health network represents the collaboration of Wisconsin’s largest multispecialty physician practice with two community-based physician groups. In 2017, an existing affiliation with the former United Hospital System was expanded to include what is now known as Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and related clinics in the network. In 2024, Froedtert Health and ThedaCare became one organization, making it possible for the health network to enhance access to care for more people in Wisconsin.

