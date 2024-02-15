Release joins NVIDIA Inception to bring AI environments tailored for NVIDIA stack and GPUs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Release Technologies , the leading provider of Environments as a Service (EaaS) for application delivery teams, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.



With Release, customers can build, test, and deploy applications at scale. Release offers EaaS that automates processes to allow developer teams to focus on innovation and revenue rather than building and maintaining test environments. Release plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception to extend EaaS and make the promise of self-service AI a reality. Release.ai is specially tailored for AI environments running on the NVIDIA stack and GPUs. The program will also offer Release the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"Joining NVIDIA Inception marks a significant milestone in our journey towards revolutionizing the AI industry,” said Tommy McClung, co-founder and CEO of Release. “At Release we streamline the AI technology stack, accelerating the extraction of valuable insights from data through cost-efficient, transient AI environments with Release.ai. This program enables us to access NVIDIA's cutting-edge AI technology and global network. Our team is excited to leverage NVIDIA's advanced tools and expertise to enhance our capabilities and drive groundbreaking advancements in AI."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Training credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

