Global Actuators Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR

Global Actuators Market to Reach $108.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Actuators estimated at US$56.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Linear Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$72.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rotary Actuators segment is estimated at 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1049 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 371 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Actuator Type

Analysis by Actuation Type

Geographic Market Analysis

China: A Major Market

Actuators: A Prelude

Types of Actuators

Types of Actuator Control Systems

Major Applications of Actuators

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Actuators: A Critical Component of Industrial Assemblies

How Actuator Advances & Innovations are Morphing Industries for Good?

Select Innovations & Advancements

Valve Actuators: A Hotbed of Unabated Innovations with Solid Performance Gains

A Look at Vibrant Electric Actuators Trends worth Getting Excited About

Electric Actuators Maintain Momentum & Set to Deliver Electrifying Performance Ahead

Electric Linear Actuators as Powerful Torque behind Seismic Shift in Material Handling Automation

Pneumatic Actuator Market: Host of Dynamic Drivers & Challenges

High Demand for Smart Linear Actuators

Soaring Demand on Expense of Hydraulic & Pneumatic Options

Rising Industrial Automation Trend to Fuel Growth

Linear Actuators, a Cutting Edge Technology Enabling Industrial Automation Functions

Material Handling: Electric Linear Actuator Advances & Tempting Payoffs

Rise in Aircraft Fleet to Support Demand for Actuators

Electric Actuators Gain Significance in Aerospace and Defense Applications

Smart Cities: A Major Opportunity Market

Growing Use of Automated Systems in Vehicles Propels Demand for Actuators

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of Linear Actuators

Rise in Luxury Vehicle Sales Augurs Well for Actuators

Growing Focus on Electric Technologies Augments Demand for Automotive Actuators

Connected Cars on the Rise, Bodes Well for the Market

Growing Interest in Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Opportunities

Automotive Engine Actuators Market: An Overview

Growing Use of Electromechanical Actuators in the Automotive Industry

Strong Focus on Water & Wastewater Management to Impel Market Growth

Technology Developments Drive Use of Actuators in Medical Devices

Actuators Gain Importance in Oil and Gas Sector

Elimination of Methane Emissions with Electric Actuators

Increasing Rate of Industrialization and Urbanization Catapults Growth of the Market for Actuators

