SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Annual General Meeting 7 March 2024

The Annual General Meeting of SKEL will be held on Thursday 7 March 2024 at 4:00 pm in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance to the AGM by sending their name and id.no. and if appropriate a filled-out mandate to fjarfestar@skel.is 

Enclosed are the AGM Agenda, meeting notice, proposals for the meeting and the Nomination Committee‘s report.

All documents for the AGM can be found on the company’s website: https://skel.is/en/shareholders/shareholder-meetings

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason fjarfestar@skel.is 

Attachments

Agenda AGM 2024 Notice to AGM Report of Nomination Committee of SKEL 2024 Proposals for the AGM