Global Synthetic Zeolites Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030 - Research Focuses on Addressing Challenges of Manufacturing Highly Siliceous Zeolites

Global Synthetic Zeolites Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Synthetic Zeolites estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Zeolite A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Type Y segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Synthetic Zeolites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$872.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Synthetic Zeolites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Demand for Synthetic Zeolites
- Zeolites Playing a Part in Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic
- An Introduction to Synthetic Zeolites
- Major Applications of Synthetic Zeolites
- Biological Applications
- Natural Zeolites Vs Synthetic Zeolites
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Detergents Industry Provides Growth Opportunities for Synthetic Zeolites Market
- Use of Zeolites as Catalyst in Petrochemical and Refining Industry Continues to Grow
- Zeolites Emerge as an Attractive Material in Petroleum Refining Industry
- Oil and Gas Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
- Demand for Petroleum Derivatives and Growth Opportunities Ahead
- Synthetic Zeolites: Playing a Transformative Role in Chemical Industry
- COVID-19 Disruption in Chemical Industry Affects Market Growth
- Zeolites in Fuel Cell Applications: Potential Growth Opportunities
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Fuel Cells Market, Affecting Demand for Zeolites
- Synthetic Zeolites Find Use as Adsorbents in Numerous Applications
- Zeolites Find Growing Use in Adsorbents for Refrigeration Units
- Zeolite Use in Water and Wastewater Treatment: An Overview
- Development of Aluminophosphates Zeolite to Boost Demand for Synthetic Zeolites
- Synthetic Zeolites from Organic Raw Materials: A Notable Trend Poised to Drive Future Market Gains
- New Methods Emerge for Synthesis of Zeolites
- Innovations & Research Initiatives in the Synthetic Zeolites Market
- Researchers Use Raman Spectroscopy for Zeolite Crystals Characterization
- Z-EURECA Synthesizes Zeolites Using New Reactor Design
- Zeopore Offers Revolutionary Platform for Producing High Quality Mesoporous Zeolites
- Membrane-Based Separation Technique Emerges for Gas Storage and Separation
- Metalsearch Develops Novel Synthetic Zeolite Manufacturing Technique
- Research Focuses on Addressing Challenges of Manufacturing Highly Siliceous Zeolites
- Zeopore Develops Unique Technology to Create Zeolite Catalyst
- Challenges Confronting the Synthetic Zeolites Market
