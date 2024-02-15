USCIS Approves EB5 Capital’s JF32 - Addison Row Project

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is thrilled to announce that its Addison Row (JF32) project was recently approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This I-956F approval signifies that USCIS, the government agency that oversees EB-5 program compliance, has assessed, and verified the compliance of the EB-5 project.



Addison Row (JF32) is a five-story 327-unit apartment building located in Capitol Heights, Maryland, bordering Washington, DC. The development is currently under construction and is scheduled to be completed this summer. JF32 is one of EB5 Capital’s 20 projects in the Washington, DC region.

“We are very happy for the investors who joined our Addison Row project,” said Brian Ostar, President of EB5 Capital. “This project approval marks the first major milestone in their EB-5 immigration process and is an indicator that individual I-526E petitions should soon follow.”

EB5 Capital remains dedicated to identifying and executing projects that not only meet the rigorous requirements of the EB-5 Program but also contribute meaningfully to local communities and economies. Our team will continue to carefully track USCIS’ petition approvals in Addison Row (JF32) and attentively monitor the remainder of the construction process while keeping our investors fully informed.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the country’s oldest and most active Regional Center operators, the firm has raised more than one billion dollars of foreign capital across nearly 40 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 70 countries. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

Contact:

Katherine Willis

Director, Marketing & Communications

media@eb5capital.com