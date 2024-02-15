Global Stair Lifts Business Report 2024: Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Investments into Healthcare Infrastructure Bodes Well for Stair Lifts Market - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stair Lifts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Stair Lifts Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Stair Lifts estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Straight, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$968.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Curved segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $216.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Stair Lifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$216.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$188.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Stair Lifts

Global Stair Lifts Market: Prospects & Outlook

Residential Spaces Lead the Global Stair Lifts Market

Developed Regions Lead Global Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Key Brands

Stair Lifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Advantages of Stairlifts in Enabling Better Mobility Drives Market

Aging Population Prone to Age-Related Conditions & Mobility Issues Fosters Need for Stair Lifts

Rise in Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Physical Disabilities Propels Market Growth

Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions Affecting Mobility in the Elderly

Osteoporosis: Factsheet

Stair Lifts Come to the Aid of Elderly with Disabilities & Restricted Mobility due to Lifestyle Diseases

Obesity Impacts Mobility, Driving Need for Stair Lifts

Obesity Statistics in Brief

Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the Stair Lifts Market

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Investments into Healthcare Infrastructure Bodes Well for Stair Lifts Market

Trend towards Smart Homes to Favor Stair Lifts Market

Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care Facilities & Residences Propels Market

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market

Technology and Design Innovations Vital to Sustained Market Growth

Major Challenges Confronting the Stair Lifts Market

